False Facts About Cabbage You Thought Were True

Cabbage has a pretty odiferous rep, but the reality is that cabbage doesn't need to be stinky. It all comes down to two factors: its freshness and how you cook it. Cabbage's occasional pungency stems from its richness in sulfur compounds, which are part of what makes it such a nutritional powerhouse. Not only are these compounds antioxidants, but they also help us make essential amino acids, hormones, and enzymes. Cooking or fermenting transforms these compounds, leading them to emit the stinky smell so many associate with cabbage.

If raw cabbage is particularly pungent, this is not a time to hold your nose and get over it. On the contrary, it might be a sign it's no longer fresh and has begun fermenting. But there's no getting around it: Cooking fresh cabbage will indeed make it stinkier, and the more overcooked it is, the smellier it will become.

There are a few ways you can get around this. Consider roasting cabbage, which doesn't just bring out its lovely caramelized sweetness but also keeps its aromas mainly trapped in the oven. Or consider consuming cabbage raw, as in coleslaw or cabbage salad. If there's no getting around steaming or boiling it, you can cut down on the stink factor by using stainless or enamel, which won't react as strongly with the sulfur compounds in the cabbage as aluminum. And adding ingredients like bay leaves or white vinegar will also help keep the stink at bay.