How Eel Pie Became The OG Fast Food Of London

While the U.K. today has many of the same fast food restaurants as we do in the U.S., in addition to Popeyes, Starbucks, and McDonald's, it also has a few home-grown chains of its own such as the West Cornwall Pastry Company, Greggs, and Chaiwalla. Predating these, however, is the fish and chip shop, a 19th-century institution, but the very first type of fast food may well have been the eel pie that may have been a favorite of King Henry VIII (although it's possible that this info is apocryphal; the British equivalent of "George Washington slept here").

Eels as a favorite British foodstuff predate that merry murdering monarch by a few centuries, though — by the time of the Norman Conquest, many people even paid their rent in eels, which were abundant in rivers such as the Thames. By the 19th century, the Thames had become so polluted as to kill off most other types of fish, and yet the adaptable eels still thrived and eels (whether in pie form or on their own) were sold by street vendors throughout the city. Eel pie and mash shops did a booming business and even lent their name to a place called Eel Pie Island (Charles Dickens gives it a shoutout in "Nicholas Nickleby," in case the name rings a faint bell.)