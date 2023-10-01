The Best Stuffed Pasta Fillings That Aren't Just Cheese

Pasta is one of the world's most wonderful creations. The simple combination of flour, water, salt, and perhaps some eggs originated as a frugal dish, but the no-frills approach and comforting nature launched it into culinary stardom. Pasta has become an international pantry staple as wherever you go, the word no longer requires an explanation or translation.

In the pasta domain, Italy is usually considered the ultimate destination. It is a place where the dish was popularized and that safeguards hundreds of local pasta varieties. It's hard to say how many pasta shapes currently exist, but stuffed pasta has an obvious advantage over all other forms. As it is already flavored, it does not require much dressing up. A simple drizzle of melted butter can sometimes be enough. Among stuffed pasta varieties, ravioli and all its variations reign supreme, and cheese is the most common option when it comes to fillings. Though cheese and pasta may be a match made in culinary heaven, numerous other ingredients make fantastic pasta fillers.

If you are tired of the stereotypical, ricotta-stuffed ravioli, browse the list to find inspiration for your next pasta night. This eclectic list of savory and sweet ingredients will seriously diversify your stuffed pasta game. Some are more common than others, but all have fantastic potential. Along with each stuffing, we have suggestions for the best pasta sauce pairings.