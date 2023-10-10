Upgrade Your Cinnamon Rolls With These Yummy Add-Ins
With their soft dough, gooey icing, and spicy sweetness, cinnamon rolls have long been a beloved breakfast item for special occasions or as a go-to treat with coffee. The formula is tried and true, and bakers rarely stray from its simplicity except for the occasional addition of raisins and nuts. But imagine taking the standard recipe into new territory. Cinnamon is one of the most readily paired spices, and the yeasty spiral of dough has room for all kinds of sweet fillings. New textures and flavors are easy to incorporate, and with just the right amount of adventurousness and restraint, you can elevate this classic treat to something novel and exciting without losing its essence.
Experimenting with different flavors doesn't have to turn cinnamon rolls into something overly complicated or worse, unrecognizable. It can simply transform the familiar classic into a delicious surprise that will delight even the most traditional cinnamon roll fans. We've found the additions that maintain the perfect balance between innovation and tradition, so the next time you have a hankering for freshly baked cinnamon rolls, you'll know exactly what to add to make them even more delicious than the original recipe.
Lemon zest
If you want to put a little pep in your cinnamon rolls' step, a viral TikTok trend has the answer: lemon zest. With its bright, citrusy flavor, lemon zest offers a clean, refreshing contrast to the rich sweetness of a standard cinnamon roll. It also adds a layer to the intoxicating smell of cinnamon, infusing the recipe with a touch of sophistication even before you take your first bite.
To make lemon cinnamon rolls, you don't have to worry about incorporating lemon juice into the doughy equation, a step that can upset the ratio of wet and dry ingredients and add too much acid. All you have to do is mix the lemon zest (with the optional addition of a splash of vanilla) into the dough before it rises. Then, add a little more to the cinnamon sugar filling. The result is citrusy, floral, spicy, and sweet. It may not taste exactly like a classic roll, but it is bound to thrill your taste buds.
Bacon
Is there anything that doesn't taste better with bacon? Probably not, and we know for sure that cinnamon rolls most definitely do. Adding bacon also makes it easier to prove once and for all that these pastries are a legitimate breakfast item and not just a dessert. Think of the combo as a fancier version of pancakes and bacon. Although meat isn't the most obvious ingredient to add to sweet pastries, bacon plays by its own rules. Its salty, smoky succulence comes together seamlessly with the sweetness of cinnamon rolls, heightening and balancing the flavors to perfection. According to a study published in Food Reviews International, the addition of fat has also been shown to prolong certain flavors, allowing you to savor the cinnamon rolls all the more.
There are several ways to incorporate bacon into your recipe. One option is to place strips of warm, cooked bacon on the dough and roll them into the spiral. Another option is to crumble it into the filling to avoid a chewy strip of meat. A third option is even easier; sprinkle bits of bacon over the rolls after baking and frosting them. When it comes to adding this mouthwatering ingredient, it's tough to go wrong.
Pumpkin puree
Whether you're the kind of person who marks pumpkin spice season on their calendar or the kind who pretends they couldn't care less about the autumnal flavor, pumpkin cinnamon rolls are an irresistible spin on the beloved pastry that just about anyone will love. Some pumpkin spice recipes rely on the spices and omit the pumpkin entirely, but if you want that warm color and sweet, earthy flavor, you need to embrace all the ingredients. Pumpkin adds a pleasing autumnal shade and the blend of spices enhances the original cinnamon without concealing it.
To make pumpkin cinnamon rolls, add half a cup of pumpkin puree to your dough before the first rise. Do not use pumpkin pie filling unless you plan to compensate for the added sweetness in the rest of the recipe. For the filling, instead of a simple combination of cinnamon, sugar, and butter, add ground cloves, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger. You can adjust the amount you use based on personal preference, but make sure not to drown out the cinnamon. Drizzle the rolls with cream cheese frosting, and you'll have the fall-flavored breakfast of your dreams.
Carrots
Considering the popularity of carrot cake, it's surprising that the root vegetable isn't incorporated into other sweet treats more regularly. They are sweet without being sugary, and since they contain less water than common additions to baked goods such as berries and other fruits, they do not require many recipe alterations. Carrot cake cinnamon rolls are the perfect treat to bake when you want a variation on the classic roll without introducing an overpowering flavor.
Our recipe doesn't just stop at carrots though. It conjures all the best elements of a classic carrot cake to make a heavenly combination of two beloved desserts. The filling is the key, combining the standard butter, sugar, and cinnamon mixture with chopped carrots, pecans, nutmeg, vanilla, and crushed pineapple. The beauty of the recipe is that you can alter the filling to match your favorite carrot cake recipe. Swap the pineapple for raisins or use walnuts instead of pecans. Maybe you even enjoy carrot cake with nothing but carrots and spices. However you prefer your carrot cake cinnamon rolls, this recipe provides the perfect foundation.
Cardamom
Cardamom is an all-too-often overlooked spice that is delicious in both sweet and savory concoctions. It works just as well in a blueberry cobbler recipe as it does in Gordon Ramsay's pork belly recipe, and it's an integral ingredient in garam masala and chai. Given this versatility, it's no surprise that the spice is not only well-suited to cinnamon rolls but a foundational component in some parts of the world. Recipes for traditional Swedish cinnamon rolls, called kanelbullar, always contain it, and as soon as you taste the combination, you'll never want to go back to just plain cinnamon.
Cardamom provides an intoxicating array of flavors, from spicy heat to a hint of floral sweetness and a tang of citrus. You can purchase it ground or buy pods that reveal the fragrant seeds when crushed. When incorporating this hard-working spice into your cinnamon rolls, balance is key. Even the Swedish name for the recipe translates to "cinnamon rolls" rather than cardamom rolls. Two parts cinnamon to one part cardamom is the sweet spot.
Cranberries
With their vibrant hue and punchy tartness, cranberries bring a delightful twist to cinnamon rolls, introducing a burst of flavor that cuts through the sweetness without dominating. They are also a great way to inject a little holiday zing into your baking if you aren't a fan of pumpkin spice (or have already reached your limit). When adding them to cinnamon rolls, tread lightly. If you use too many, the buns will have a bitter taste that detracts from their usual harmonious flavor.
There are several ways to incorporate cranberries into a classic cinnamon roll recipe. The easiest option is to add dried cranberries to the butter, sugar, and cinnamon filling and roll them into the doughy spirals. Another option is to use fresh cranberries that you have stewed into compote or sauce. This changes the texture of the filling, making it moist and sticky rather than rich and buttery, but it also provides a striking red swirl that will stand out on even the most abundant holiday table. A third option is to add cranberries to the frosting. This hits two birds with one stone by keeping the buttery cinnamon filling intact while achieving a bright color. Simply mix cranberry sauce into the frosting and spread it over the buns.
Bourbon or rum
Bourbon and rum put a grown-up spin on cinnamon rolls. Their woodsy, caramel undertones are a natural fit with the cinnamon, sugar, and butter in the usual recipe, and the alcohol offers a little kick that is bound to knock the bleariness out of your eyes in the morning. Adding alcohol to desserts is a time-honored tradition that yields heavenly results; just think of tiramisu, brandy snaps, and fruit cake.
However, it can also lead to unpleasant and even inedible results if you don't strike the right balance. Too much alcohol will overwhelm the other flavors and feel astringent in your mouth. For this reason, it is best to limit the spirit to one aspect of the recipe. Rather than adding it to the dough, filling, and frosting, just add it to the frosting. This ensures the spirit is an accent rather than a main player, allowing the cinnamon, sugar, and yeasty dough to shine. Start with one tablespoon and add more according to your preference. If you would prefer not to use alcohol but still want a bourbon or rum flavor then use extract instead, though make sure to cut back on the amount as the concentrated format packs a powerful punch and can taste artificial if overused.
Apples
With fall in the air, our minds are turning toward caramel apples, and what better way to sneakily incorporate this nostalgic flavor combination into your breakfast than by putting it in cinnamon rolls? Apples are naturally sweet, a little tart, and delightfully fresh. Their fruitiness offers a pleasing contrast to the warmth of the cinnamon and the richness of the butter. For the caramel flavor, simply swap white sugar for dark brown sugar and add pumpkin spice or a combination of ginger, cloves, and nutmeg to intensify the fall flavor.
The best way to include apples in your cinnamon rolls is to put them in the filling. If you want textural variations, you can cut them into small chunks. Or, if you'd prefer to add their flavor without disrupting the usual consistency of the filling, grate them with a cheese grater. Different types of apples vary widely in flavor so decide whether you want a tart or sweet and floral filling. For the former, pick Granny Smith or Pink Lady and for the latter, go for Gala or Fuji.
Cream cheese
Although cinnamon roll recipes tend to keep things classic, cream cheese has slowly but surely become an addition so popular that it may now qualify as an integral ingredient. The simplest cinnamon roll frosting recipe calls for milk, confectioner's sugar, a pinch of salt, and vanilla. The combination is delicious and lets the bready pastry and the cinnamon filling do the talking, but the addition of cream cheese elevates the icing from a delicious embellishment to a mouthwatering main player. Rather than being a duo comprised of dough and filling, the cinnamon rolls become a triple threat of dough, filling, and frosting.
Cream cheese is a standout addition because it is both creamy and tangy. The creaminess drenches the yeasty pastry in a luscious, decadent texture, while the tanginess prevents the flavor from being sickly sweet. A hint of lemon zest and vanilla further enhances the frosting, and you'll be lucky if you can get it onto the rolls without eating half of it with a spoon. As for the consistency, you can make it like a stiff buttercream that sits enticingly on top of the rolls or thin it out so it drips through the layers of the spiral to create an ooey gooey heavenly mess that fulfills all your Cinnabon-scented dreams.
Maple syrup
One of the easiest ways to add some personality to cinnamon rolls is to swap the sugar for maple syrup. This irresistible ingredient doesn't just add its signature sweetness but also introduces a warm, woodsy flavor that complements the spiciness of the cinnamon and the richness of all that butter and frosting. If pancakes just aren't luxurious enough, cinnamon rolls can easily take their place as the breakfast item of choice to be paired with the liquid gold that is maple syrup.
There are multiple ways to incorporate syrup into your cinnamon rolls. One option is to use a maple glaze instead of frosting. This provides a subtle hint of maple without making it an overwhelming flavor. But despite having an unmistakable taste, maple syrup is not as strong as extract or spirits like bourbon or rum, and you may therefore prefer to feature it more heavily in the recipe. If so, you can add it to the dough and filling in addition to the frosting, or limit it to two of the three elements. Bacon goes hand-in-hand with maple syrup, so don't hesitate to crumble some over your cinnamon rolls while you're at it.
Graham crackers and marshmallow fluff
Aside from apple pie, it's tough to come up with a treat that's more associated with America than s'mores. The sweet, gooey, chocolatey concoction that conjures memories of campfires and childhood sleepovers is rarely the purview of kitchens or breakfast tables, but our recipe developers have defied tradition and created a dessert that covers all the bases. S'mores cinnamon rolls may either sound too good to be true or not particularly appealing, but rest assured that they are both achievable and surprisingly harmonious.
The recipe is far more sophisticated than simply topping a cinnamon roll with s'mores — it incorporates the elements of the beloved campfire snack into the buns themselves. Hershey's hot fudge topping is slathered over the rolled-out dough before being covered in cinnamon, sugar, and crumbled graham crackers. Marshmallow icing made with marshmallow fluff completes the classic flavor combination. This recipe somehow manages to do both cinnamon rolls and s'mores justice and is surprisingly quick and easy to make.
Nuts
Incorporating nuts into cinnamon rolls can give the traditional treat a pleasing textural contrast and a rich, savory flavor. To ensure uniform consistency and flavor in each bite, you can finely chop the nuts and add them directly to your dough before it's rolled out. However, most recipes call for them to be put into the filling and sprinkled on top of the icing as a garnish. If you want the flavor of nuts but do not want to alter the texture of classic cinnamon rolls more than necessary, you can grind them into a rough consistency and add them to the filling where they will melt into the spiral layers as a buttery paste.
The type of nut you choose will have a significant impact on the finished product. Pecans are a classic autumnal ingredient that provide an intoxicating toasted fragrance and rich crumble. They also pair well with other add-ins such as pumpkin, raisins, bacon, and maple syrup. If you want a strong, nutty flavor, peanuts are the answer. They'll turn the familiar cinnamon roll into a whole new treat, even if you decide to limit their inclusion to the icing. Meanwhile, pistachios are an underrated option that not only provide a uniquely sweet, earthy flavor but infuse the treat with a soft green hue to contrast.
Chocolate
Chocolate is a ubiquitous ingredient in desserts for good reason — there is simply nothing else like it. It's rich, nutty, and smooth, and with a little added sugar, it cannot be beaten for flavor. Although it is regularly the star ingredient in everything from cakes to candy, chocolate is not a common addition to cinnamon rolls. Perhaps the usual recipe is so delicious that few bakers have thought to tamper with it, or maybe it's such an obvious option that people choose more adventurous ingredients. Regardless of the reason, we're here to tell you that chocolate is a delicious add-in you should put at the top of your list.
Cocoa powder, melted chocolate, and chocolate chips produce different results. For the easiest option, pick cocoa powder. It has a potent flavor and can easily be integrated into the dough. It doesn't contain sugar, meaning you will not have to adjust the original recipe. You can also add it to the filling and icing. Melted chocolate (dark, milk, or white) can be swirled into the dough for an elegant spiral effect, but it can also make the buns dense. Drizzling it on top instead of icing is an easier and less disruptive option. Chocolate chips create little pockets of melted chocolate in the dough or melt into the filling, making these notoriously messy buns even messier. Sprinkle them on top after baking for an even stronger chocolate flavor.
Brown butter
Brown butter is an ingredient upgrade in baked goods that is so simple (all you have to do is melt the butter) that you might wonder if it makes any difference. But make no mistake that this extra step has just as big of an impact as loading up cookie dough with chocolate chips or dowsing vanilla ice cream in root beer. Brown butter has an intensely nutty, caramelized flavor and scent that suffuses an entire recipe. If you want to seriously upgrade your cinnamon rolls without bringing in a completely different ingredient, it is the perfect option.
Although browning butter is a relatively straightforward process of melting the butter in a saucepan, there are pitfalls. The difference between brown butter and burnt, unusable butter is a matter of seconds, and it is therefore crucial that you keep a close eye on the process. As it heats, the butter will begin to turn a darker color and foam. As soon as the foam begins to clear, remove the butter from the heat and decant it into a cool container so that it doesn't burn.
You can swap all the butter in the recipe for brown butter, but a little goes a long way. Sticking to the butter in the filling or opting for a brown-butter-based icing is the easiest way to incorporate the flavor into your cinnamon rolls without altering their texture.