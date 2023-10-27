Why Angel Hair Pasta Always Tastes Different At Restaurants

Angel hair pasta's name is aptly evocative: This super skinny noodle is indeed as delicate as its ethereal name suggests. If you've never encountered it, think of it as a thinner iteration of spaghetti that, when cooked right, transforms into a delicate pile of impeccably al dente strands. But its delicate texture can also be angel hair pasta's biggest downfall. Seeing as it's so thin, angel hair cooks incredibly quickly, and this short cooking time makes it even less forgiving than most. As a result, angel hair is one of the easier pastas to flub, and cooks who aren't careful — whether in professional kitchens or at home — might see angel hair quickly transform from toothsome and moreish into a gloppy, too-soft mess.

Luckily, there are some tips and tricks to help you ensure you always succeed when preparing angel hair pasta, ranging from taking the time to do your prep and mise en place properly to choosing the right sauce to help angel hair pasta really shine. We've tapped some industry experts to delve into some of the most common mistakes home cooks make when preparing angel hair pasta, and they've shared all of their best tips and tricks to help you reach the coveted ideal of truly heavenly angel hair pasta.