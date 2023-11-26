What Your Favorite Celeb Chefs Really Serve For The Holidays

As the air grows chilly and the leaves fall from the trees, our minds turn to two things: food and the holiday season! What better way is there to keep warm in winter than by sharing a meal with the people you love? Every holiday is laden with traditions passed down through the generations no matter the time of year, but this is especially true of December (and for those in the U.S., November as well). Each culture has its own specific dishes it associates with Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, New Year, and Christmas.

We all know that chefs love to put their own spin on a classic, and that's particularly true of chefs in the spotlight. Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Martha Stewart, Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, and more, have all produced holiday cooking specials over the years for fans to cozy up to around the TV. Read on to learn what our favorite celebrity chefs are serving up on their holiday tables.