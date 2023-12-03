Salted Caramel Chocolate-Covered Brie Recipe

Sweet and savory is one food trend that seems to have staying power, since we can't seem to get enough of dishes like chicken and waffles, donut burgers, and chocolate-covered pretzels. If you'd like to explore the territory even further, though, developer Kate Shungu has come up with a recipe that pairs the pungent flavors of brie cheese with super-sweet caramel and rich, melted chocolate. The recipe may take close to two hours from start to finish, but nearly all of this is inactive time while the caramel and chocolate set. The actual work involved is minimal, and the payoff is a unique dish that's not likely to be on too many other tables.

Salted caramel chocolate-covered brie, as you might guess, isn't the easiest dish to categorize, but that just makes it more versatile. "I love these brie bites for a fun appetizer, addition to a cheese board, or little nibble for dessert," says Shungu. While they stand on their own without the need for any dips, toppings, or other embellishments, she does say, "I recommend serving them at room temperature so that the brie is soft and the caramel oozes out."