Discontinued Zaxby's Menu Items We're Not Getting Back

Zaxby's menu doesn't change as much as some other fast food menus, but it still has plenty of discontinued items. Customers tend to know what to expect when they get there and order their favorites. So, when a fave disappears from the menu, it can be devastating. While some discontinued items on the menu have sparked outrage and petitions to bring them back, others have disappeared into the night without much fanfare at all. One that always seems to make a comeback after it disappears is the Asian Zensation salad. However, there are some menu items that we won't hold our breath about seeing a return.

Missing menu items come from every menu category from sandwiches and salads (or "Zalads") to sauces and desserts. Hopefully, none of your favorites are on our list of discontinued Zaxby's menu items. Since we don't see any evidence that these will ever return, you're going to have to branch out and find something else to love.