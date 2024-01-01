14 Sheet Pan Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Are you a fancy kitchen gadget type, or do you have to rifle through cupboards and improvise with limited supplies? Either way, one piece of cookware you've probably got at hand is a sheet pan. It's not as deep as a roasting tray, so you may mainly use it as a flat surface under another dish when you cook. Or perhaps it's only popped under another baked dish to catch any spills before they hit your oven.

Have you ever used it to cook anything on its own? If not, then that could be because you're not realizing its real value. Add a wire rack on top and you can make grease-free sheet pan fried chicken, for starters. Did you know that when it comes to cooking well-known dishes for a crowd, the sheet pan can be your best culinary friend? Check out some interesting sheet pan hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.