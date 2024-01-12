15 Cod Recipes You'll Crave On Repeat

With an ocean of fish recipes to choose from, it's important to select a recipe or two that you know you're going to make again and again. And before you cast your culinary net into this deep sea of dishes, consider your fish. You'll want a type that is both good to eat and affordable, allowing you to easily create comfort food and sophisticated alike. With all that in mind, the perfect catch of the day is cod.

Cod had a solid texture that flakes fabulously when cooked. Because it doesn't taste overly fishy, cod often appeals to those who don't always want to hook a seafood dish. It's just as delicious fried as it is when served up in a delectable stew. Even beetter, you can pack in the flavor with cod. While it cooks quickly, it's not as fragile as other varieties of seafood, either. So, it's time to take the bait and check out these cod recipes that you'll crave on repeat.