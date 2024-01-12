15 Cod Recipes You'll Crave On Repeat
With an ocean of fish recipes to choose from, it's important to select a recipe or two that you know you're going to make again and again. And before you cast your culinary net into this deep sea of dishes, consider your fish. You'll want a type that is both good to eat and affordable, allowing you to easily create comfort food and sophisticated alike. With all that in mind, the perfect catch of the day is cod.
Cod had a solid texture that flakes fabulously when cooked. Because it doesn't taste overly fishy, cod often appeals to those who don't always want to hook a seafood dish. It's just as delicious fried as it is when served up in a delectable stew. Even beetter, you can pack in the flavor with cod. While it cooks quickly, it's not as fragile as other varieties of seafood, either. So, it's time to take the bait and check out these cod recipes that you'll crave on repeat.
1. Easy Baked Cod
Less is more when you're cooking with quality ingredients. This recipe allows the fresh, flaky, succulent taste of cod fillets to shine with an easy yet surprisingly sophisticated dish. You'll simply mix lemon juice, olive oil, and garlic to cover the seasoned fish. The citrus notes give cod a flavor blast and help to keep the fillets from drying out in the oven.
Scatter lemon slices and cherry tomatoes around the casserole dish to add sweetness. Within 15 minutes, you will have yourself a deliciously light meal that's perfect served with potatoes.
Recipe: Easy Baked Cod
2. Classic Fried Salt Cod
To achieve success with a simple dish like classic fried salt cod, be sure to follow this recipe's tips. Thick center-cut salt cod is best here, as you can cut it into smaller portions.
Next comes the desalting. You'll need 24 hours to soak the fish. If you want to speed up the process, change out the water along the way. To get a light and crispy batter (simply made with flour, olive oil, and water), ensure your vegetable oil reaches but doesn't exceed 380 degrees Fahrenheit.
Recipe: Classic Fried Salt Cod
3. Air Fryer Crispy Cod
Want to know why these air fryer crispy cod fillets are so crunchy? It's all because you double-dip the fish. It's best to use fresh filets here, and factor in around 10.5 ounces of cod per person.
Dab the fillets with a kitchen towel to make sure they are dry before you coat them. Dip the cod into the batter, which is made with flour, milk, and egg. Immediately cover the dipped filets with a panko-Parmesan cheese mixture for an umami hit. Then, repeat the process once more before taking it to the air fryer.
Recipe: Air Fryer Crispy Cod
4. Old Bay Grilled Cod
With a mild taste and firm, flaky texture cod is a fantastic fish — or should that be fintastic? — to hit a cast iron pan with lots of flavorful ingredients. Allow the Old Bay seasoning to char onto the fillets by letting them sear in the pan. Don't move the fish around until you're ready to flip it, lest it break apart.
While you wait to flip, make a green herb salsa. Pulse garlic, parsley, lemon juice, and extra virgin olive oil in a blender until it's thick enough to spoon over the fish.
Recipe: Old Bay Grilled Cod
5. Honey Garlic And Ginger Cod
Out of all the cod recipes you'll crave, a foil packet suggestion has to be included. Oven-baking fish this way is fuss-free, mess-free, and helps to lock in moisture and flavor. It's one of the best ways to cook tasty, tender fillets. Since bold flavors complement cod, it pairs brilliantly with honey, garlic, and ginger here.
Don't seal the foil too tightly so the steam can work its magic and the marinade's sugars caramelize nicely. Serve with classic sides like baby potatoes and steamed broccoli.
Recipe: Honey Garlic And Ginger Cod
6. Breaded Pan-Fried Cod
Don't you love knowing about an unexpected ingredient in a recipe? Here, that's celery salt added to the breading alongside panko, cayenne, paprika, and black pepper.
What makes this classic cod dish shine all the brighter is homemade tartar sauce. You'll need Worcestershire sauce, Dijon, dill pickle relish, fresh dill, white vinegar, lemon juice, and mayo. Season with black pepper and kosher salt for extra flavor. Add capers and shaved onion if you like, too.
Recipe: Breaded Pan-Fried Cod
7. Fried Cod Sandwiches
Who says you can't combine fresh cod fillets with fast food favorites? Not you, once you've made these tender and crisp fried cod sandwiches. Panko gives the fillets a crunchy texture. To boost the flavor, add onion powder and garlic powder to the breading mix, as well as other seasonings such as cayenne.
You can always customize toppings, but tartar sauce is a reliable classic. You can also add spiciness with a homemade smoky remoulade. Malt vinegar works well with fried cod, too. Serve in a bun with pickles, tomato, and lettuce.
Recipe: Fried Cod Sandwiches
8. Easy Fish Chowder
If you're a creamy clam chowder fan, then you've got to try this cod version. While the fish is the star, fried bacon bits lend a terrific salty yumminess. And you really can't go wrong with heavy cream, either.
Since cod and peas are such a great pairing, the bright green veg features in this recipe. If you love your veggies, you can always add extra. Corn and carrots work well here, too. Parsley complements the fish and paprika gives the dish its classic coloring. Garnish with chopped chives to serve.
Recipe: Easy Fish Chowder
9. Gordon Ramsay's Fish and Chips
If there's anyone who should know how to make swimmingly good fish and chips, it's chef Gordon Ramsay. While he calls for a beer batter, this recipe adds a twist with breaded cod. Before you reach for the panko or breadcrumbs, grab some cornflakes instead. Use a rolling pin and a bag to crush them and create a super-crispy coating.
For extra crunch, double-coat the fillets before frying. Hand-cut waffle fries help to elevate this version of the classic dish, along with homemade mushy peas.
Recipe: Gordon Ramsay's Fish and Chips
10. Fish and Chips
Traditional British-style fish and chips will become a firm fish Friday favorite. In the U.K., cod served like this simply has to be battered. Dredge it in cornstarch and then dip it in baking soda and a light beer batter for the classic look.
For the fries (or chips, as they are called across the pond), double frying keeps them crispy on the outside and soft in the middle. When it comes to condiments, all you need is salt, malt vinegar, ketchup, or tartar sauce to enjoy this meal.
Recipe: Fish and Chips
11. Spanish-Style Fish Stew
Cod, in particular the dried and salted variety known as bacalao, is pretty popular in Spain. It's an ideal fish to add to a stew, too, because although it's flaky, it's fairly robust. The taste isn't overpowering either, so it complements Mediterranean ingredients.
Tomato pairs especially well with the cod. Other great culinary matches in this stew include chorizo and black olives, both of which add salty, savory richness. Go easy on the cayenne pepper if you want to lower the spice levels, and serve it with couscous.
Recipe: Spanish-Style Fish Stew
12. Cioppino
In this Italian-American fish dish that originated in San Francisco, cod stars alongside large shrimp and shell-on clams and mussels. Cooked in an intense tomato, fennel, and white wine broth, it's incredible. Serve this fish stew with a hunk of crusty bread. You might want to try it with sourdough, which has a lot of history in San Francisco, too.
Pair other seafood with the cod if you prefer, such as crab or scallops. While this recipe does take 50 minutes to complete, cooking the fish only takes five, so be wary of over-simmering.
Recipe: Cioppino
13. Classic Blackened Fish Sandwich
Every element of this classic blackened fish sandwich is important to get right. First comes the spicy rub with paprika, onion powder, garlic pepper, cayenne, and thyme. Next, grab a heavy pan you can heat to a high temperature to sear the fish, create a delectable crust, and create a crispy outside with a succulent and soft interior.
Butter-toasted buns are a must as they won't get soggy from the many toppings. Here, those would be homemade coleslaw and lemon garlic aioli. Scrumptious.
Recipe: Classic Blackened Fish Sandwich
14. Goan Fish Curry
Cod is divine in a coconut curry with ginger, turmeric, and fresh chili. This recipe also features spinach, red onion, and curry powder. The fish is added last, about halfway through the cooking time. Cover the pot and remember to check that the pieces are cooked all the way through before digging in.
Serve with a spoonful of yogurt to cut through the heat, a squeeze of lime to add lively zestiness, and a scattering of fresh cilantro for herby lift. Keep with Indian tradition and serve with rice and naan.
Recipe: Goan Fish Curry
15. Copycat Long John Silver's Fish
Quality cod recipes have to include a much-loved copycat fried fish. Look for wild-caught Alaskan cod to make this take on what's offered up by the Long John Silver's fast food chain. You can also use Pacific cod. When frying, follow the restaurant's lead and use neutral canola oil, which has a high smoke point.
Make a deliciously light and crispy batter with cornflour, flour, and cornstarch, plus baking powder, baking soda, and other seasonings. Get the heat up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit before frying the 3-ounce fillets.
Recipe: Copycat Long John Silver's Fish