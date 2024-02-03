7 Best And 5 Worst Store-Brand Guacamole

The Trader Joe's Organic Chunky Homestyle Guacamole was nearly perfect. While guacamole is undoubtedly best when made fresh, this packaged product was the closest we found to achieving that delicious homemade quality.

The Trader Joe's guacamole was thick but easily scoopable. The flavors were well-balanced and combined fresh, bright ingredients with subtle and effective spices. Beyond the avocados, its main ingredients include tomatoes, onion, lime juice, jalapeño peppers, salt, garlic, and that love-it-or-hate-it cilantro.

Overall, this was the guacamole we knew the moment we tasted it that it was likely to be the winner, and when all was said and done, we kept coming back to this one. Trader Joe's definitely spans the quality gamut here, bookending this list. But we are happy to see that the company can and does make a truly excellent guacamole. In a pinch, this is the guac we will be running to the store to get. Whether it is for our own night in or for a party, we will not be disappointed to open up a container of this delightfully chunky guacamole.