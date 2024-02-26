False Facts About Mayonnaise You Thought Were True

Mayonnaise is nothing if not a divisive condiment. How many of us have friends who claim to abhor the creamy white condiment, eschewing any sandwich or salad on which it appears?

There may be no changing the minds of these mayo-phobes. For that matter, there may be no swaying the greatest mayo fans, like those who fly the team Duke's flag over that of team Hellman's. And never mind those who have adopted Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise, with its slightly sweet, definitively egg flavor, and refuse to return to the mayo of their youth. Whichever camp you're in — and whether you like mayo or not — there are a few false facts about mayonnaise you'd do well to reconsider.

From concerns over mayonnaise's safety to claims about its beautifying powers to its purported invention by the Spaniards (or was it the French?), there are numerous myths and legends you might believe about mayo. But it's time to set the story straight. Here are the mayo myths it's time to 86 once and for all.