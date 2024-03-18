Ranking Every Flavor Of Sour Patch Kids

If you've only ever eaten Sour Patch Kids by the handful, you may have no idea how distinctive each Kid tastes on its own. Enjoying these tart and tiny confections one by one allows you to appreciate the flavors each offers, like separating the ingredients in a fruit salad ... if the fruit was super sour and crusted in raw sugar. But hey — at least these tangy little treats aren't made with gelatin, unlike similar snacks, giving plant-based gummy eaters something to chew on when their sweet tooth starts to tickle.

The truth about Sour Patch Kids is that every flavor contributes to the experience, with connoisseurs distinguishing their favorites enough to warrant the company to produce an entire bag of blue raspberry. The others may never get their own specialty packs, not even in a store dedicated to Sour Patch Kids, so we thought it would be fitting to rank every flavor. We even included the non-Kid fruit-shaped options.

With a heavy element of personal preference and a boatload of corn syrup on the table, we separated the pack to find out how each flavor fared in the grand, sour scheme of things. We also discovered a distinct disparity in the distribution of the colors within the box, something we weighed in on as part of our ranking.