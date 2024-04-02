Dairy Queen's 2024 Summer Blizzards Review: Three Cheers For Summer's Coolest New Power Players

Leave it to Dairy Queen to send a cold front rippling through the start of the warm weather season and give soft serve fans something to look forward to. This year, the summer Blizzard menu takes off in a major way with three new flavors that offer unique possibilities and potential upgrades to the existing selection of the fast food chain's creamy treats. There's Picnic Peach Cobbler, a hat-tip to summer cookout desserts; Ultimate Cookie, a round-up of three popular store-bought confections; and Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party, a chewy, gooey mash-up of peanut butter and chocolate intended to quench your summer swelter. While none of these formulations stray too far from the generally-accepted Blizzard formula, they add just enough razzle-dazzle to throw a sweet snowball onto the coming heatwave.

Rather than just introduce new flavors, the release of these intriguing combinations is accompanied by three returning favorites: Frosted Animal Cookie, Cotton Candy, and Brownie Batter, all of which required the opening of the mythical DQ Freezer. This trove of more than 170 previous flavors will slowly roll out past favorites for a second run. Seeing as how those combinations are a frosty bunch of "been there, done that," we decided to sample the newest flavors to see what they have to offer. After all, if you're going to cool down with a cupful of decadence like a Blizzard, it's best to know what you're in for.