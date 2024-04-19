Everything You Need To Know When Making Pot Pie

Various iterations of the pot pie have existed for centuries, with the most recognizable oldest versions being the historic meat pies that originated in pre-Renaissance northern Europe. This dish's longevity is hardly without merit. There's nothing quite like a really well-made pot pie, especially in the cooler months when you're craving comfort food. A good pot pie has it all: a flaky, tender, buttery crust; a succulent, herb-filled, and flavorful gravy; and hearty portions of well-seasoned vegetables and the protein of your choice. What more could you need?

However, actually finding or making that perfect pot pie can be difficult. Store-bought pot pies have their place, but nothing matches homemade. So, do you need to level up your pot pie recipe? We have all the tips and tricks you need, courtesy of four talented chefs (you can read up on their credentials in the methodology slide at the end of this article!). Here's everything you need to know when making a pot pie.