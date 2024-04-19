False Facts About Cinnamon You Thought Were True

Many people assume that all cinnamon is universally the same, but that is simply not the case. In fact, there are several varieties of cinnamon, each with its own distinct flavor profile and characteristics. The two most common types are Cassia cinnamon and Ceylon cinnamon.

Cassia cinnamon, derived from the Cinnamomum aromaticum tree, is the variety most commonly found in grocery stores and used in everyday cooking and baking. It has a strong, fragrant, and warm taste with hints of sweetness, making it perfect for adding aromatic flavor and cozy vibes to everything from cookies and oatmeal to curries and meat marinades. Sticks of Cassia cinnamon also tend to be rough and have a deep red-brown color.

In contrast, Ceylon cinnamon comes from the Cinnamomum verum tree, native to Sri Lanka (formerly known as Ceylon), and is considered by many as the true cinnamon. It has a paler color, softer texture, and more delicate, complex flavor, with subtle floral notes and a sweeter taste than Cassia cinnamon. Ceylon cinnamon is prized for its superior quality and is often used in gourmet cooking. While both types of cinnamon can add depth and warmth to a variety of dishes, experimenting with Ceylon cinnamon may introduce you to a whole new world of flavor. It's easy to get hold of online or in specialty stores, so it's certainly worth a try if your pantry currently contains only the Cassia variety.