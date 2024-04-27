13 Discontinued McAlister's Menu Items We May Never Get Back

In the world of fast casual restaurants, McAlister's is a strong contender for its old-fashioned style diners, delicious sweet teas, unique club sandwiches, catering options, and infamous loaded spuds. Despite its reliable presence in the deli scene, McAlister's menu has seen pretty consistent changes over time, with new items and flavor pairings being added often, and some beloved (and not-so-beloved) ones being removed. Boasting 500+ locations in the U.S., McAlister's Deli has become a staple for folks needing a reliable club sandwich, a fresh salad, or a potato feast, but frequent menu changes can lead customers away for good.

In fact, constant changes in the menu led McAlister's to develop a secret menu in 2012 to bring back old classics that customers repeatedly requested, such as the Godfather, the Patriot, the turkey cranberry griller, and the peppers, onions, and beef club sandwiches. Since there's no longer a secret menu, customers have to bear with sudden menu changes that discontinue their favorite sammies and sides – but not always. The list below mentions some dupes you can put together to recreate your favorite discontinued items from the existing menu. So let's take a trip down memory lane and remember some reliable and beloved McAliser's menu items that are no longer with us.