Rachael Ray's Biggest Kitchen Fails On Her Show

One of the most memorable kitchen fails on the Rachael Ray Show was the time she started a fire. True to form, she handles it with a smile and calm finesse. We guess she's used to fires. After all, she once set Emeril Lagasse's kitchen on fire, too.

Rachael Ray developed a habit of wrapping dish towels around her metal skillet handles so they're cooler to the touch. In one episode, she leaves the skillet on the stove with a towel-wrapped handle while she walks across the kitchen to grab some roasted green bean oven fries out of the oven. When she turns back around to the stove, she realizes that the towel wrapping the skillet handle is on fire.

"Note to self," she says. "Don't put your kitchen towel too close to the stove." Calmly and with a smile, she grabs the burning towel off the skillet handle and plops it into the sink. The audience erupts into shocked laughter and applause at how deftly she handles the whole situation. Ray puts the fire out with water in the sink and laughs it off. "Oh, that's awesome. I said it was one hot show. We started with LL Cool J, and I set the kitchen on fire!" (via YouTube). She then raises her hand in a triumphant rockstar power stance. These days, the cookware she sells and uses on her show has cool silicone handles, and this incident may be one reason why.