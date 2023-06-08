What You're Really Eating When You Buy Pre-Made Meals From Grocery Stores

It pays to know the best grocery stores to pick up a pre-made meal. This modern convenience is to the 2020s what sliced bread was to the 1920s: A welcome innovation that could be leveraged easily while making a single stop at the grocery store. Unlike salad bar and buffet foods, which are also available at many supermarkets today, pre-made grocery store meals come cleanly packaged in neat little containers. And in most cases, the instructions encourage us to heat them up in those neat little containers — without dirtying another dish.

But just as sliced bread has managed to acquire its share of critics over the years, so too have pre-made meals. To wit, a 2015 study published in the academic journal, Appetite, begins with quite the damning statement about these foods that were designed to make our lives easier. "Over-reliance on convenience foods, including ready-meals, has been suggested as one contributor to obesity," the authors assert. On the other hand, the authors immediately follow up with the observation that clinical research on the nutritional content and health consequences of consuming "supermarket ready-meals" had been sparse up to that date.

Fortunately, while research on the topic remains in short supply to this day, a lot more is known today than was in 2015. And while it turns out that what you're really eating when you buy pre-made foods from the grocery store isn't quite what we had hoped, it's not all bad either.