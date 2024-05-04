12 Times Food Network Judges Were Brutally Honest

If you really want to watch brutality from the judges, check out the earliest episodes of "Chopped". Not only were the judges still finding their footing, but so were the contestants. These days, "Chopped" judges are more restrained and have spent enough time on both sides of the table to hold back harsh criticism.

Not so back in Season 1, where King Phojanakong exited after making striped bass with rice in the entree round. Despite rice not being a basket ingredient — and admitting that he rarely used instant rice — Phojanakong included it as his side, leaving Amanda Freitag to complain that the rice was far too bland.

When the judges deliberated, Freitag's comments paled to what Scott Conant had to say. "His rice was overcooked, the fish was overcooked and the sauce didn't come together. Frankly, I feel that King has no place in this competition. He didn't show up in the first course and he definitely didn't show up in the second course."

When the contestants returned, Conant was blunt in chopping Phojanakong: "I'm going to try to control my anger toward the food I've had. None of your cooking components came together at all. Taking into consideration the two dishes you've presented us with today, you can't move forward."