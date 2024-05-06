Buffalo Turkey Lettuce Wraps Recipe

Buffalo sauce is often synonymous with chicken, but there's no reason why classic Buffalo wing flavors can't be used with other types of poultry, as well. Turkey is recipe developer Feta Topalu's choice for flavorful buffalo lettuce wraps.These lettuce wraps make for a meal that is not only light but extra-healthy — the absence of starch make them low in carbohydrates, and the choice of ground turkey as a filling minimizes the amount of fat.

If you want to make a meal out of these wraps, serve them alongside a lettuce-free salad –- perhaps a tomato-and-cheese Caprese salad or one based around shredded carrots, cucumbers, or lentils. You could also go with the classic Buffalo wing side of celery and carrot sticks since you should have some of these left over from making the filling. They can also be dunked in any additional blue cheese dressing you have on hand.