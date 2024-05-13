Classic Fried Chicken And Cornbread Waffles Recipe
Chicken and waffles are a classic brunch duo that many reserve for dining out at restaurants exclusively — though this recipe just might have you whipping up the classic dish right at home. Brought to us by recipe developer Erin Johnson, this recipe isn't just for any old chicken waffles but is instead for fried chicken and cornbread waffles. As if that weren't enough, you'll also top the whole thing off with a strawberry jalapeño salsa, which packs in the ideal balance of sweet heat that pairs well with rich, savory chicken and hearty, subtly sweet cornbread waffles.
Johnson herself highlights the unique combination of ingredients that ultimately puts a welcome spin on such a familiar and beloved dish: "I love that this recipe provides a unique twist on classic chicken and waffles and adds a surprising pop from the salsa," she tells us. And, if the strawberry jalapeño salsa seems like a bit of an oddball addition to chicken and waffles, Johnson assures us that the combination ultimately works out beautifully. "Strawberries make a delicious salsa when paired with jalapeños," she explains. "The sweet and spicy combination goes perfectly with grilled or fried chicken."
Gather the ingredients for classic fried chicken and cornbread waffles
While this recipe does call for a somewhat lengthy ingredient list, many of the inclusions are playing double-duty, and you'll find them in both the fried chicken and cornbread waffles. For starters, you'll need plenty of buttermilk, boneless, skinless chicken breasts (sliced thin), seasoned salt, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, smoked paprika, hot sauce, and vegetable oil for frying. As for rounding out the waffles, you'll need cornmeal, eggs, all-purpose flour, salt, sugar, baking soda, and baking powder.
You'll also need a handful of ingredients to make the strawberry jalapeño salsa. Aside from fresh strawberries, you'll want pickled jalapeños, red onion, cilantro, and honey.
Step 1: Make the buttermilk chicken marinade
In a large bowl, combine 1 cup buttermilk with 1 teaspoon each of the seasoned salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and black pepper. Add ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika and the hot sauce. Mix well.
Step 2: Add the chicken and refrigerate
Add the chicken to the bowl and refrigerate until you're ready to fry, up to overnight.
Step 3: Prepare salsa ingredients
Dice the strawberries, jalapeños, and red onion into similarly sized, small pieces. Finely chop the cilantro.
Step 4: Mix the strawberry salsa
Mix the strawberries, jalapeños, and onion in a small bowl, then add the cilantro and 2 tablespoons honey. Mix well and refrigerate until you're ready to serve.
Step 5: Mix the wet ingredients for waffles
In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup buttermilk with the eggs and melted butter. Whisk until well combined.
Step 6: Combine the dry ingredients
In a separate bowl, combine the cornmeal, 1 cup flour, sugar, kosher salt, baking soda, and baking powder.
Step 7: Mix together the waffle batter
Add the buttermilk mixture to the cornmeal-and-flour mixture, whisking to combine. Set the batter to the side until you're ready to make the waffles.
Step 8: Prep the chicken dredge
In a shallow bowl, combine the remaining flour, seasoned salt, onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, and smoked paprika. Stir to thoroughly combine.
Step 9: Dredge the marinated chicken
Dredge the buttermilk-coated chicken in the flour mixture and place on a foil-lined baking sheet.
Step 10: Heat the oil
Heat the vegetable oil in a heavy-bottomed or cast iron skillet to 360 F.
Step 11: Fry the chicken
Cook the chicken in batches for 4 minutes per side, until the chicken is golden brown and the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
Step 12: Set the chicken aside
Remove and let drain on a baking rack on a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Set aside until ready to plate.
Step 13: Heat up the waffle iron
Heat the waffle iron until it's ready for batter according to the machine's specifications.
Step 14: Cook the waffles
Add the waffle batter and allow to cook until golden brown and cooked through.
Step 15: Add the finishing garnishes and serve
Plate the waffles and drizzle over the remaining honey. Top with the chicken and spoon over the strawberry jalapeño salsa. Serve immediately.
What are some other recipes that use buttermilk?
Buttermilk is one of those ingredients that many folks (other than bakers, perhaps) don't often have on hand; nevertheless, it's quite the versatile addition. One of the best ways to use leftover buttermilk is in biscuits, pancakes, or even mac and cheese, but perhaps the most classic usage of the ingredient is in none other than fried chicken and homemade waffles.
"Buttermilk is a traditional waffle ingredient and it pairs perfectly with the cornmeal flavor of the waffles," Johnson says. "Buttermilk adds acid that interacts with the baking soda to add rise, making the waffle fluffier." Of course, we can't forget the fried chicken, which also greatly benefits from a buttermilk marinade. "Buttermilk is great to use as a marinade for chicken because it imparts flavor while also helping to make the chicken juicy and tender," Johnson tells us. "The thickness also helps the flour adhere to the chicken and makes for a crispy result when you fry it."
The dairy ingredient is also quite useful in the world of baking, and it can help your box mix brownies taste a little more homemade. Sticking to a breakfast theme, buttermilk just might be the key to achieving juicier breakfast sausage — who knew?
What are some tips for making salsa with strawberries?
Chicken and waffles shine all on their own, but if there's one real star of this recipe, it's the strawberry jalapeño salsa. Requiring very few ingredients and taking just a few minutes to whip together, it's hard to go wrong when making this salsa. That said, Johnson has provided a few tips for achieving optimal sweet heat flavor. "Use your preferences and taste as your guide when making this salsa," she advises. "If you like more heat, consider adding more jalapeño or adding a serrano pepper." On the other hand, "If you like sweet, add more honey and fewer peppers," she says.
Depending on where you live, it's possible that your strawberries aren't quite at peak sweetness just yet, so you can jazz them up a bit to aid in the sweetness of the salsa. "The sweetness of your strawberries can also affect the sweet/spicy balance, so you may consider adding a bit of sugar if you find your berries are less sweet than you'd like," Johnson says. And, regardless of what exactly you add to the strawberry salsa, you can do so up to a day in advance if you want to knock a step of the recipe out of the way.
- 1 + 1 cups buttermilk, divided
- 1 + 1 teaspoons seasoned salt, divided
- 1 + 1 teaspoons onion powder, divided
- 1 + 1 teaspoons garlic powder, divided
- 1 + 1 teaspoons black pepper, divided
- ¼ + ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika, divided
- 2 teaspoons hot sauce
- 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, thinly sliced
- 1 quart strawberries
- ⅓ cup pickled jalapeños
- ½ red onion
- ¼ cup cilantro
- 2 + 6 tablespoons honey, divided
- 2 eggs
- 5 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 1 + 1 cups all-purpose flour, divided
- ⅓ cup sugar
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 cups vegetable oil, for frying
- In a large bowl, combine 1 cup buttermilk with 1 teaspoon each of the seasoned salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and black pepper. Add ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika and the hot sauce. Mix well.
- Add the chicken to the bowl and refrigerate until you're ready to fry, up to overnight.
- Dice the strawberries, jalapeños, and red onion into similarly sized, small pieces. Finely chop the cilantro.
- Mix the strawberries, jalapeños, and onion in a small bowl, then add the cilantro and 2 tablespoons honey. Mix well and refrigerate until you're ready to serve.
- In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup buttermilk with the eggs and melted butter. Whisk until well combined.
- In a separate bowl, combine the cornmeal, 1 cup flour, sugar, kosher salt, baking soda, and baking powder.
- Add the buttermilk mixture to the cornmeal-and-flour mixture, whisking to combine. Set the batter to the side until you're ready to make the waffles.
- In a shallow bowl, combine the remaining flour, seasoned salt, onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, and smoked paprika. Stir to thoroughly combine.
- Dredge the buttermilk-coated chicken in the flour mixture and place on a foil-lined baking sheet.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a heavy-bottomed or cast iron skillet to 360 F.
- Cook the chicken in batches for 4 minutes per side, until the chicken is golden brown and the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
- Remove and let drain on a baking rack on a paper towel–lined baking sheet. Set aside until ready to plate.
- Heat the waffle iron until it's ready for batter according to the machine's specifications.
- Add the waffle batter and allow to cook until golden brown and cooked through.
- Plate the waffles and drizzle over the remaining honey. Top with the chicken and spoon over the strawberry jalapeño salsa. Serve immediately.