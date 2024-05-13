Classic Fried Chicken And Cornbread Waffles Recipe

Chicken and waffles are a classic brunch duo that many reserve for dining out at restaurants exclusively — though this recipe just might have you whipping up the classic dish right at home. Brought to us by recipe developer Erin Johnson, this recipe isn't just for any old chicken waffles but is instead for fried chicken and cornbread waffles. As if that weren't enough, you'll also top the whole thing off with a strawberry jalapeño salsa, which packs in the ideal balance of sweet heat that pairs well with rich, savory chicken and hearty, subtly sweet cornbread waffles.

Johnson herself highlights the unique combination of ingredients that ultimately puts a welcome spin on such a familiar and beloved dish: "I love that this recipe provides a unique twist on classic chicken and waffles and adds a surprising pop from the salsa," she tells us. And, if the strawberry jalapeño salsa seems like a bit of an oddball addition to chicken and waffles, Johnson assures us that the combination ultimately works out beautifully. "Strawberries make a delicious salsa when paired with jalapeños," she explains. "The sweet and spicy combination goes perfectly with grilled or fried chicken."