The Best Meat Pies From Around The World

In the U.S., pie is often associated with fruit or custard-filled desserts covered in flaky pastry, but around the world, there are just as many meat pies as there are sweet ones. From Jamaica to Eastern Europe, cooks have been concocting savory, meat-filled pastries for centuries, narrowing in on specific flavors, ingredients, and presentations. Aside from classics like old-fashioned chicken pot pie and shepherd's pie, there's phyllo-covered b'stilla from Morrocco, a retro pâté-filled pie from France, and salty, juicy hand pies from China called xian bing.

As these recipes demonstrate, the definition of pie is broad. Loosely speaking, it's a dish that has a crust of some kind, but there is no definitive shape, filling, or type of pastry. Chilean pastel de choclo, for example, features a corn pudding topping instead of a wheat-based pastry shell, while timballo in Italy is made by encasing penne and ragú in a sheet of fresh pasta dough. Some of these recipes are easy to replicate at home while others take hours of work and attentive reading of the recipe. But whether you're looking for inspiration for your next get-together or simply want to travel the world through recipes, there's something for everyone (though vegetarians and vegans will have to make some ingredient adjustments).