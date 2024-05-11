Oven Vs Air Fryer For Indoor S'mores: How Do These Appliances Compare?

In 1927, Girl Scouts, Inc. compiled and published a book containing the first written recipe for a s'more. Then called "Some More," the chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and graham cracker sandwich quickly became widely known as the quintessential campfire treat. The flavor combination has become a downright sensation since then, incorporated into everything from Pop-Tarts and ice cream to protein bars and s'mores charcuterie boards. America's obsession with all things s'mores perfectly captures the zeitgeist of our era: We want the good stuff any way we can get it. That being said when you've got a hankering for the classic configuration, sometimes you have to forgo the fire and use something a little more accessible to toast your mallows.

While graham crackers provide structure and chocolate bestows richness, there's no denying that a gooey, toasted marshmallow is the glue that holds the s'more together. For that reason, it has to be toasted just right. You could melt marshmallows in the microwave, but that particular method won't give you the golden brown, crispy shell every s'mores connoisseur covets. While microwaves can't quite get there, both ovens and air fryers definitely get hot enough to produce a delightfully caramelized marshmallow. So, while some dedicated troop leaders may think it blasphemous, with the help of an oven or an air fryer, you can make some pretty excellent s'mores without leaving your kitchen. Both make for tasty treats, but which appliance reigns supreme? It depends.