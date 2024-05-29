Add Ham To Homemade Cheese Biscuits For The Ultimate Breakfast Upgrade

As with so many recipes, you can take this one as a template and alter to suit your own preferences. For starters, you can change up the cheese as long as you stick with a cheese with a similar texture. Cheddar is considered to be either hard or semi-hard, so some of the cheeses that can be substituted for it without messing up the texture of these biscuits include Swiss, gouda, provolone, mozzarella, and any of the Jack family (Monterey, pepper, Colby, etc.).

While ham would go okay with any of the above-named cheeses, you might want to swap out the meat, as well. If you're going with Swiss or gouda, then ham probably is your best bet. If you want to change out the ham for cooked, crumbled, bacon, then you might want to stick with cheddar. People thinking of using provolone or mozzarella, though, could try using diced pepperoni or salami for the meat and then stir in a teaspoon of Italian seasoning to make pizza biscuits. Dipping these in a side of marinara will make them a fun appetizer for a spaghetti dinner.