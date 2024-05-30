15 Ways To Upgrade Your Homemade Hash Browns

A comforting breakfast favorite, hash browns are loved for their crispy exterior and tender, flavorful middles. These carb-packed patties of potato-y goodness are the perfect morning energy boost, and they're easy to make at home too. Some prefer to keep things simple with a classic recipe containing shredded potatoes, salt, pepper, and oil, but there's also plenty of opportunity to inject your hash browns with some extra flavor. Some simple additions to this breakfast classic can transform your hash browns from a basic side dish into the star of your breakfast.

In this article, we'll take you through some delicious ways to take your homemade hash browns to the next level. Whether it's adding bold spices and fresh herbs, or incorporating cheese or extra veggies, there are so many options when it comes to customizing the classic recipe. You might be looking to add a bit of protein with bacon or sausage, or experiment with different cooking methods like oven-baking. Whichever upgrade you choose from our line-up, it's sure to result in homemade hash browns that are bursting with moreish flavors and textures. So, if those potatoes sitting in the back of your fridge are calling your name, read on to discover how to transform them into the ultimate mouth-watering breakfast.