Mix Aperol With Rosé For A Sweet Summer Cocktail

An invigorating cocktail made with a blend of Aperol and rosé is a delightful way to elevate any summertime gathering. Together, the vibrant orange hue of Aperol and the blush tone of rosé wine create a stunning contrast. While this chic thirst quencher can be savored year-round, it's perfect for relaxing garden parties, lazy beach days, and poolside lounge sessions.

The first step is selecting the best rosé, which is available in an array of palates, from dry and crisp to sparkling and floral to juicy and sweet. As a general rule of thumb, you should pick a pink wine you would enjoy on its own. As far as the ideal type of glassware to use, reach for wine glasses with narrow bowls to enhance the aroma or ones with a flared lip to optimize the flavor. Fill the glass halfway with ice cubes to keep the cocktail cool — especially on sweltering days. If time allows, for the best cocktail, chill your glasses beforehand, too.

Rustling up an Aperol rosé is as easy as it is satisfying. Start by pouring 2 ounces of Aperol into the glass. The cult-favorite Italian aperitif is famous for its reddish-orange color and herbal, citrusy, bittersweet notes, which is why Aperol is often compared to Campari. Next, slowly decant about 3 ounces of rosé. When combined, the Aperol and rosé will form a lovely pinkish-orange shade reminiscent of balmy sunsets.