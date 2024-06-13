The Expert-Approved Steak Lover's Guide To Seasonings

Chimichurri is associated with grilled food, and because of this, it should come as no surprise that it works amazingly on steak. In case you aren't familiar with it, chimichurri sauce can be used as a seasoning, marinade, or topping, and usually consists of a blend of various "bright-tasting" herbal ingredients (such as cilantro, parsley, and oregano) often used on meat. Other infusions like cumin and red pepper flakes can amp up the flavor, making this delicious pick a wonderful option for taking steak up and over the edge.

"Chimichurri is the best seasoning for steak because it combines fresh herbs, garlic, vinegar, and oil to create a vibrant, tangy, and savory flavor that perfectly complements the richness of the meat," states Jessica Randhawa, head chef and recipe developer over at The Forked Spoon. "Its acidic components help to tenderize the steak, while the herbs and garlic add depth and complexity. The freshness and bold flavors of chimichurri make every bite of steak more dynamic and satisfying."

If you're wondering if chimichurri and pesto are the same thing, we'd like to note that they are not. While it may be hard to distinguish the differences between the two green sauces, they actually aren't composed of the same things — or at least, not mostly. Instead, pesto is made of basil leaves and pine nuts. And while we've seen pesto steak recipes out there, chimichurri is far more often associated with grilled meat than pesto. Now you know!