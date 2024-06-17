Outback Steakhouse Vs Logan's Roadhouse: Which Is Better?

American steakhouse chains often feature rustic decor and robust menus that include not only steak but also seafood, ribs, and chicken. Both Outback Steakhouse and Logan's Roadhouse are no exception. Founded in 1988 in Tampa, Florida, Outback Steakhouse has grown into a true powerhouse with more than 670 locations across the U.S. Meanwhile, Logan's Roadhouse, which was founded in 1991 in Lexington, Kentucky, has a somewhat lower, but still substantial, presence with around 135 restaurants in the country. Despite their different scales of operation, both steakhouses are firm favorites among diners.

Despite their numerous similarities, from range of dishes to price points, we looked hard to find exactly what sets Outback Steakhouse and Logan's Roadhouse apart. And while choosing between the two steakhouses ultimately comes down to personal preference, we spent hours of research to provide you with a detailed comparison of the two establishments. Just some of the factors we considered on our mission included ambiance, menu options, and value for money. If you would like to know more about our research process, take a quick look at the methodology section at the end of this article.