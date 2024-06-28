Texas Roadhouse Vs The Capital Grille: Which Is Better?

It seems like every day a new steakhouse chain emerges as the top choice for diners around the country. For a long time, family restaurants like Outback Steakhouse and Sizzler were the go-to places for a solid steak. But in recent years, more upscale establishments have gained in popularity, even as the economy has struggled. Chains like Ruth's Chris Steak House and Morton's The Steakhouse have been garnering more attention than the family-friendly restaurants.

Two of the most popular steakhouse choices these days are Texas Roadhouse and The Capital Grille. At first glance they might seem to be of the same ilk — both serve delectable steaks and a variety of seafood and chicken, with many of the same dishes appearing on both menus. But the two chains are less alike than you might think, and that's left diners with a dilemma when deciding where to eat.

Both restaurants, of course, have ranked in Mashed's list of top national steakhouse chains, but it's worth noting that The Capital Grille came in the coveted number two spot while Texas Roadhouse was several spots behind, at least at the time. Let's dig in and find out how the two really compare.