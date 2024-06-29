This Is The Greatest Store-Bought Coleslaw

A bowl of coleslaw is perfect for adding a bit of freshness and color to your cookout spread. Still, when you're busy prepping hot dogs, hamburgers, and your great-great-grandmother's famous potato salad, the tedious task of shredding cabbage and carrots for a traditional coleslaw recipe is likely the last thing you want to do.

In these instances, most grocery stores can provide the side, but if you're turning to an outside source to handle this classic summer staple, you'll want to choose the best option available. In our ranking of 11 store-bought coleslaw brands, we found that Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed Homestyle Coleslaw was the greatest slaw on the market.

Available in either 15- or 30-ounce containers in the refrigerated section of Walmart's deli, the usability of this ready-made side was just one reason why we awarded it the top spot in our lineup. Our rankers also found that Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed Homestyle Coleslaw boasted a satisfying veg-to-dressing ratio that still provided a perfectly creamy texture. Meanwhile, its flavor profile offered a nice balance of tangy and sweet that reminded some reviewers on Walmart's website of KFC's slaw, which is widely considered to be one of the best fast food versions of coleslaw. One reviewer even claimed it resembled their grandma's coleslaw — something we can all probably agree is a pretty high honor.