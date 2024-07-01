Mistakes Pros Never Make With Homemade Ravioli

If you're the kind of person who follows recipes to the letter, this is where you might be going wrong making dough for your ravioli. It seems like following a recipe exactly would be a good thing, but there are many variables when it comes to making pasta, so sometimes you need to make adjustments depending on the consistency of the dough.

"We do not measure all of the ingredients at the restaurant because it can be hard to account for other factors such as humidity, hydration, temperature, and more," says chef Wyatt Piazza. He notes that they start with the same weight of flour and one whole egg, before adding egg yolks as they mix the dough. This lets them have more control over the hydration. "We are looking to achieve a dry dough that just comes together and can be kneaded into a smooth ball," he explains.

Chef Max Crask agrees that measuring isn't always the best option when making pasta dough for ravioli. "I remember when I was just starting out, making pasta exactly measured to the recipes I had and it was entirely wrong," he recalls. When making dough, he notes that "the pro tip here is to err on the side of too wet — it's much easier to work in more flour than to try to get a dry ball to absorb an egg."