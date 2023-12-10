How To Seriously Elevate Your Store-Bought Ravioli

When you're looking for a quick dinner that is a little more sophisticated than mac and cheese, ravioli is tough to beat. Whether purchased frozen, refrigerated, or canned, this versatile pasta is even easier to prepare than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Simply add it to boiling water, drain, and serve. If you have a few extra minutes, you can turn that bowl of ravioli into something truly special. Rather than being a quick weeknight meal for when your fridge is empty or you're too exhausted to cook, you can incorporate ingredients that will make your humble ravioli the perfect fit for any occasion, even a fancy dinner party.

From the ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry to the ones you might need to make a special trip to the store to procure, we've rounded up the best ways to make ravioli even more delicious. Our approach combines a thorough review of existing ravioli recipes with our expertise in cooking and recipe development. We sifted through the options to find the most popular flavor combinations that are both innovative and easy to apply to store-bought ravioli. In doing so, we've uncovered the special touches that can transform a simple bowl of ravioli into a restaurant quality meal without special equipment or extensive time in the kitchen.