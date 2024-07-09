LongHorn Steakhouse Vs Smith & Wollensky: Which Is Better?

LongHorn Steakhouse and Smith & Wollensky operate on vastly different scales. While the number of Smith & Wollensky locations can be counted on two hands, LongHorn is a steakhouse giant with hundreds of restaurants. Both chains also have very different atmospheres and target diners. Smith & Wollensky is an elegant restaurant known for its fine dining and top quality beef that caters to an affluent clientele. In contrast, LongHorn Steakhouse is a more casual place that offers a relaxed dining environment that's popular with families and groups looking for a more wallet-friendly meal.

Despite their differences, evaluating LongHorn Steakhouse and Smith & Wollensky against each other hasn't been easy. Nevertheless, to help you find the restaurant that's right for you, we have done our best to compare the two chains across several areas, such as ambiance, menu options, and price points. For more information about our assessment criteria, take a look at the end of this article.