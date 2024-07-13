The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Bar Features A Classic Belgian Cookie

Ice cream bars might have nuts, taste like strawberries, or be shaped like Mickey Mouse, but at the end of the day, they're all blocks of ice cream stuck on sticks. Quality is what differentiates ice cream bars the most, so Mashed set out to determine which ones are outstanding and which ones you shouldn't add to your cart. Mashed taste-tested each ice cream bar to ensure a proper ranking. A thick chocolate coating and rich vanilla flavor were signs of high-quality bars. Flavors or toppings, like nuts, cookies, and fudge, either enhanced the ice cream or did it a disservice. In our ranking of 13 store-bought ice cream bars, Biscoff's version had both a great flavor and a perfect textural balance, making it an easy favorite.

Even up against classics like Häagen-Dazs and Magnum, Biscoff's ice cream bar excelled. It featured vanilla ice cream mixed with chunks of Biscoff cookie and was dipped in milk chocolate with even more cookie chunks stuck to the outside. What solidified this item's top ranking, however, was the perfectly thin layer of cookie butter between the chocolate shell and the ice cream. Biscoff's cookie butter spread is basically what would happen if you blended up a Biscoff cookie until it had the texture of peanut butter. It's a common toast addition and makes a tasty ice cream topping. This rich, creamy element takes the bar's Biscoff flavor to the next level.