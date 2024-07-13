The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Bar Features A Classic Belgian Cookie
Ice cream bars might have nuts, taste like strawberries, or be shaped like Mickey Mouse, but at the end of the day, they're all blocks of ice cream stuck on sticks. Quality is what differentiates ice cream bars the most, so Mashed set out to determine which ones are outstanding and which ones you shouldn't add to your cart. Mashed taste-tested each ice cream bar to ensure a proper ranking. A thick chocolate coating and rich vanilla flavor were signs of high-quality bars. Flavors or toppings, like nuts, cookies, and fudge, either enhanced the ice cream or did it a disservice. In our ranking of 13 store-bought ice cream bars, Biscoff's version had both a great flavor and a perfect textural balance, making it an easy favorite.
Even up against classics like Häagen-Dazs and Magnum, Biscoff's ice cream bar excelled. It featured vanilla ice cream mixed with chunks of Biscoff cookie and was dipped in milk chocolate with even more cookie chunks stuck to the outside. What solidified this item's top ranking, however, was the perfectly thin layer of cookie butter between the chocolate shell and the ice cream. Biscoff's cookie butter spread is basically what would happen if you blended up a Biscoff cookie until it had the texture of peanut butter. It's a common toast addition and makes a tasty ice cream topping. This rich, creamy element takes the bar's Biscoff flavor to the next level.
Biscoff ice cream bars are a tasty rendition of the classic cookie
Admittedly, you need to be a fan of Biscoff cookies' cinnamon-caramel flavor to enjoy the brand's ice cream bars. But when 7 billion of these classic Belgian cookies are consumed each year, it's safe to assume that they're a crowd favorite. Lotus Biscoff cookies have been around for almost a century. They were born in a bakery in Lembeke, Belgium in 1932 and were popular in Europe until they became an iconic airplane snack in the 1980s, gaining them international recognition. In 2008, Lotus Biscoff released its cookie butter spread, and in 2019, the brand graced the frozen aisle with its very own ice cream.
Originally, Biscoff ice cream bars were only available in Safeway and Albertsons stores across Northern California, Oregon, Idaho, and Arizona, but their reach has since expanded to meet the needs of their growing fan base. They're widely available across Target locations, and Costco shoppers, in particular, can't get enough of Biscoff ice cream bars. The bars come in three versions. First is milk chocolate (the one we ranked), then a mini milk chocolate (which is 46 grams compared to the 71-gram original size), and last but not least is the white chocolate-coated bar — an alternative to try if you don't want chocolate flavors competing with the Biscoff.