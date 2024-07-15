3-Ingredient Peach Cobbler Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
How fun are those cinnamon rolls that come in a tube? Developer Patterson Watkins says, "Popping that cinnamon roll tube gets me every time — it's like a tasty pastry jack-in-the-box." Not only does whacking the can have entertainment value, but the contents are pretty versatile — you can use canned cinnamon rolls to make monkey bread, bake them in a waffle maker, or upgrade them with add-ons, as Watkins does here with the canned pie filling. She describes these peach cobbler cinnamon rolls as having "the fun pops of peaches, the textural crunch of the granola, that rich, buttery roll, and (my favorite part) that glaze-soaked, gooey cinnamon roll center."
As of these cinnamon rolls have just three ingredients, they couldn't be much easier to make. If you like, you can even adjust the size by cutting the rolls into quarters, then topping and baking each piece in a greased mini-muffin pan for about 15 minutes. These bite-sized mini cinnis would be fun for a breakfast party or would make a great, portioned dessert for a packed lunch.
Collect the ingredients for these 3-ingredient peach cobbler cinnamon rolls
It won't take you too much time to round up the necessary ingredients for these rolls. The main things you will need are a can of cinnamon rolls and a can of peach pie filling, plus some honey nut granola for the crunchy topping. If you don't have honey nut granola, a different kind will do, or you could go with chopped pecans or almonds.
Step 1: Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Grease a muffin pan
Thoroughly spritz a large muffin tin with cooking spray.
Step 3: Place each roll in a muffin cup
Divide the cinnamon rolls between the muffin cups, firmly pressing the rolls into the bottom and sides of the pan.
Step 4: Chop the peaches
Cut the peaches into smaller pieces.
Step 5: Top the rolls with pie filling
Spoon the peach pie filling into the center of each cinnamon roll.
Step 6: Bake the cinnamon rolls
Place the pan in the oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until the outer edges of the cinnamon rolls are golden brown.
Step 7: Top the cinnamon rolls with granola
Remove the pan from the oven and sprinkle the rolls with the granola. Return to the oven and bake for 5–10 minutes, or until the granola has toasted and the edges of the rolls have turned a deeper golden brown.
Step 8: Cool the cinnamon rolls
Remove from the oven and set aside to cool enough to handle, about 15–20 minutes.
Step 9: Remove the cinnamon rolls from the pan
Once cool, use a thin spatula or butter knife to loosen the rolls from the cups. Divide between plates.
Step 10: Glaze the cinnamon rolls, and serve
Drizzle the rolls with the glaze before serving.
- 1 can (5 rolls) refrigerated cinnamon rolls (with glaze)
- 1 (21-ounce) can peach pie filling
- 1 cup honey nut granola
Can you use canned, frozen, or fresh peaches in this cinnamon roll recipe?
If you can't find canned peach pie filling, that's okay, since using a different form of the fruit is peachy keen. If you go with canned peaches, the ones packed in heavy syrup will be a close approximation, even if they're not quite as sweet as the pie filling. You should still drain the syrup before using them, though, since too much liquid will make for soggy cinnamon rolls.
If you opt for either frozen or fresh peaches, however, you may want to add some extra sweetener in the form of a teaspoon or so of brown sugar sprinkled over each roll. Frozen peaches, of course, will need to be thawed and drained before you can use them. With fresh peaches, you will also need to peel them, because skinless peaches will soften as they bake. One foolproof way of peeling peaches involves blanching them in boiling water, which will also help to soften them up a bit.
Can you make these 3-ingredient cinnamon rolls with other canned pie fillings?
What if you're not a peach fan, though? That's no problem, since you can certainly use a different flavor of filling. As Watkins says, "The world's your oyster here," although she doesn't mean this literally — oyster-topped cinnamon rolls form the sweet and savory flavor pairing we're not quite ready for. Another type of fruit, however, would be perfect – apple and cinnamon is a classic, but cherry, blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, or mixed-berry pie fillings would all taste great.
One type of pie filling that might not work so well is a custard-based one, however, especially if it contains eggs. If the eggs in the mixture are uncooked, this may affect the cooking time, and there's a chance that the cinnamon rolls might be dry and hard by the time the egg-based custard is safe to consume. As this recipe was formulated using canned fruit pie filling, it's best to stick with this type of ingredient.