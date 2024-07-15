3-Ingredient Peach Cobbler Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

How fun are those cinnamon rolls that come in a tube? Developer Patterson Watkins says, "Popping that cinnamon roll tube gets me every time — it's like a tasty pastry jack-in-the-box." Not only does whacking the can have entertainment value, but the contents are pretty versatile — you can use canned cinnamon rolls to make monkey bread, bake them in a waffle maker, or upgrade them with add-ons, as Watkins does here with the canned pie filling. She describes these peach cobbler cinnamon rolls as having "the fun pops of peaches, the textural crunch of the granola, that rich, buttery roll, and (my favorite part) that glaze-soaked, gooey cinnamon roll center."

As of these cinnamon rolls have just three ingredients, they couldn't be much easier to make. If you like, you can even adjust the size by cutting the rolls into quarters, then topping and baking each piece in a greased mini-muffin pan for about 15 minutes. These bite-sized mini cinnis would be fun for a breakfast party or would make a great, portioned dessert for a packed lunch.