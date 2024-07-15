14 Store-Bought Restaurant Foods You Should And Shouldn't Buy
Who says you have to leave the house to enjoy your favorite restaurant foods? Many popular restaurants sell products they're famous for like pasta sauce, pizza, and desserts. Pick up a few of these restaurant products at the grocery store and you can enjoy those tasty eats in the comfort of your own home. But which ones are worth stocking up on and which aren't worth the cupboard or freezer space?
While some store-bought restaurant foods taste pretty close to what you would get if you ordered them at the restaurant, others don't quite meet the mark. That's not surprising considering that most food tastes better when it's freshly made. You might be surprised though at how many bottled, boxed, and frozen products from restaurants are actually pretty stellar.
To determine which store-bought restaurant foods you should and shouldn't buy, we drew on our own experiences and scoured through customer reviews to see what other shoppers have said. We'll delve into more details about our methodology at the end of the article. For now, though, we give you the top-rated restaurant foods you can buy at the grocery store and a few you might want to avoid.
Buy: California Pizza Kitchen pizza
If you love barbecue chicken pizza, you can thank California Pizza Kitchen for inventing the dish. The pizza chain first opened in Beverly Hills in 1985 and quickly gained a following for its inventive pizzas made with fresh ingredients. Now the company boasts nearly 200 restaurants around the world. Don't have a CPK close to you? Not to worry because you may be able to find its famous pizzas in the freezer section at your local grocery store.
California Pizza Kitchen makes a wide selection of frozen pizzas, most of which get great reviews from shoppers. You can choose from classics like the BBQ Chicken, Signature Uncured Pepperoni, and the Sicilian, or try unique pies like the Bacon and Caramelized Onion pizza with a croissant crust. There are also gluten-free options made with cauliflower crusts. Many reviewers say CPK is their go-to for frozen pizzas thanks to how fresh the ingredients taste. One Target reviewer said, "I can't stand most frozen pizzas but this one never disappointments. Nice and crunchy, no taste of it being ever frozen."
Buy: Rao's Homemade pasta sauce
Rao's Homemade has become a household name for many pasta lovers, as the brand makes what some believe is the best pasta sauce on the market. One reviewer on Reddit said, "It is so darn flavorful. Just a perfect marinara — depth, salt, acid, sweetness." Another Redditor stated, " Easily the best pre-made sauces." Even Ina Garten swears by Rao's Homemade sauce, which is saying something considering the celebrity chef makes foods from scratch for a living.
Rao's has a lengthy history that dates back to 1896 when Charles Rao bought a tavern in New York City. The tavern would go on to become one of New York's most famous Italian restaurants. In the 1990s, Rao's started selling its pasta sauce and it was a hit with shoppers. That may be because the sauce is made in small batches using only top-notch ingredients like Italian tomatoes and olive oil, and there are no artificial ingredients or unnecessary fillers. You can choose from a variety of Rao's Homemade sauces, including the signature marinara, vodka arrabbiata, and bacon Alfredo.
Buy: Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits
If there's one food that Red Lobster fans can't get enough of, it's the Cheddar Bay Biscuits. In fact, some diners have said they would even go to the restaurant just for the biscuits if they could. It's easy to see why Red Lobster's cheddar biscuits are so delicious. They're fluffy, cheesy, and served warm with aromatic garlic butter. If you want to enjoy those heavenly biscuits at home, you could follow a Cheddar Bay Biscuit copycat recipe or just pick up a box of the frozen biscuits from the supermarket.
Frozen products can be tricky because the freezing process can change the texture and taste of the food. However, the frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits actually hold up pretty well. As one Walmart customer said, "I seriously could not tell the difference between this store-bought and the restaurant version." Another customer said, "I'd purchased the boxed mix a couple of times and this is even simpler and, in my opinion, even closer to the real biscuits you'd get at the restaurant." The box comes with eight biscuits that are ready to bake, as well as a packet of garlic herb spice blend that you can mix with butter to slather on your biscuits.
Avoid: White Castle sliders
White Castle is renowned for its famous sliders. What you may not know about White Castle's sliders is that they were the first fast food hamburgers. The company has been around since 1921, and the sliders were always the main menu items. These tasty bite-sized burgers gained such a cult following that the chain created frozen sliders for sale in grocery stores in 1987. You can now grab boxes of the original, classic cheese, chicken breast, chicken and cheese, and jalapeño and cheese sliders to make in your microwave at home.
Sadly, many customers say the frozen White Castle sliders pale in comparison to the real deal. One food reviewer posted a YouTube video where they compared White Castle sliders from the restaurant and frozen sliders side-by-side and found the microwaved sliders were shriveled, dry, and spongy. Another customer on Reddit said, "They aren't the same quality at all as the fresh ones. They get a little soggier. However, the taste is more or less there." Not everyone agrees about the flavor though. One Reddit user simply said, "They taste like you've given up all hope."
Buy: Nathan's Famous hot dogs
What began as a small stand on Coney Island selling hot dogs for nickel has now grown into one of the most recognizable hot dog brands in the world. We are, of course, talking about Nathan's Famous hot dogs. The company has come a long way since its start in 1916, but one thing has remained the same — the recipe for those flavorful all-beef franks. You could make the trek to a Nathan's Famous restaurant to try one from the source, but many people agree that the store-bought wieners are just as good.
While the recipe for Nathan's Famous hot dogs remains a closely guarded secret, there are a few things we know. For one, the franks are made with 100% beef. In addition, they don't contain any fillers, artificial flavors, or artificial colors. People love the smoky, beefy flavor with hints of garlic and spices. In fact, many people consider these the best store-bought hot dogs you can buy. As one Walmart reviewer said, "I rarely will eat a hotdog that's not Nathan's. The taste is just what I like in a hot dog. Juicy and flavorful!"
Buy: Whataburger ketchup
If you live in the Southern United States, Whataburger is probably on your radar. The fast food burger chain is known for its larger-than-average burgers that can be customized just the way you like them with ingredients like grilled onions, extra cheese, and Whataburger's famous in-house ketchup. For many people, it's the ketchup that really sets Whataburger apart from its competitors. The condiment is so popular that Whataburger sells it via its online store and in grocery stores across the nation.
To say that people love Whataburger's ketchup would be a vast understatement. For example, the ketchup has its own Facebook page with roughly 16,000 followers. "This is [the] best ketchup on the market, hands down," said one Amazon reviewer. "We have done blind taste tests with friends and families and it gets picked as the best every time." The Fancy Ketchup is a fan favorite, although many people rave about the Spicy Ketchup as well. There is also a spicy ketchup made with Cholula hot sauce for those who want a kick of Mexican flavors.
Buy: T.G.I. Fridays loaded potato skins
If you're craving all-American comfort food, TGI Fridays is a good bet. You don't have to head to a restaurant to enjoy a good spread though. In 2001, the restaurant chain partnered with Kraft Heinz to offer a wide range of appetizers to consumers in stores. These include chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, and potato skins. One of the most popular frozen appetizers is the Loaded Cheddar & Bacon Potato Skins.
Customers love that TGI Fridays' frozen loaded potato skins truly are loaded with plenty of cheese and bacon. Many say the quality is also excellent. As one Walmart reviewer said, "Lots of crunchy real bacon on top that smells so yummy. Cheese was very good quality. There was a thick perfect ratio of potato and potato skin to the toppings." The package suggests popping them in the oven for 18 minutes, but many reviewers say that if you want to take them to the next level, an air fryer is the way to go.
Avoid: P.F. Chang's chicken fried rice
There's no doubt that P.F. Chang's is a popular chain. The first location opened in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1993 and today there are over 300 locations in 20 countries across the world. The menus feature Pan-Asian cuisine like spring rolls, sushi, and wok-fried dishes. In 2010, the company began offering some of those dishes in the frozen foods sections of grocery stores. The Frozen Chicken Fried Rice looks like it could be a pretty delicious buy. Unfortunately, many customers say it's not up to par.
The biggest problem customers have with P.F. Chang's Frozen Chicken Fried Rice is that it's bland. One Target reviewer said, "The chicken flavor is non-existent. It doesn't give anything to the rice for flavor or texture." Another reviewer said in a YouTube video, "This needs a lot more sauce and the sauce needs to be more flavorful ... This is a far cry from the chicken fried rice I would get at the restaurant. This is a massive disappointment compared to that." Some also say the portion size is small. All up, you'd probably be better off getting your P.F. Chang's fried rice at an actual restaurant.
Buy: Cheesecake Factory cheesecake
With over 340 restaurants across North America, chances are there's a Cheesecake Factory near you. It's many people's go-to spot when they're craving dessert, particularly the cheesecakes that the chain became famous for. The restaurants aren't the only places to get your cheesecake fix though. There are actually several surprising places that sell Cheesecake Factory cheesecake including Costco, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Target. Some places sell single slices, while others sell slices and whole cakes.
Unlike some other store-bought restaurant foods, The Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes you can buy at retail stores should taste exactly the same as what you would get from the restaurant. That's because the Cheesecake Factory makes all of its desserts in two bakery facilities and ships them out to its restaurants and retailers. Customers say the flavor is pretty spot on, although some think the slices are a tad slimmer. As one Target reviewer said, "The slices are a bit on the smaller size, however, the taste, quality, and presentation are worth the purchase!"
Buy: Olive Garden salad dressing
When you think of Olive Garden, visions of breadsticks and pasta dishes probably come to mind. However, it's the salads that sparked the chain's line of retail food products. The company offers a decent selection of store-bought salad dressings including the signature Italian, ranch, and balsamic vinaigrette. Customers have mostly great things to say about Olive Garden's salad dressing, particularly the Italian dressing, which made it onto our list of the best store-bought Italian dressing brands.
"This dressing is so good. We use it for more than just salads," said one Walmart reviewer. "It's great for cooking as well ... anything from veggies, chicken, and porkchops." Home cooks love that the dressing is ultra-flavorful and that it tastes just like the version you get at the restaurant. Even the light Italian dressing gets rave reviews. One Walmart reviewer said, "I typically don't feel that grocery store versions of restaurant products live up to the real thing, but this one is spot on. Very strong flavor, so a little goes a long way."
Buy: Panera Bread soup
Panera Bread is considered one of the healthier fast-casual restaurant chains out there thanks to its great selection of wholesome dishes made with high-quality ingredients. It's best known for its sandwiches, but the chain also makes some pretty stellar soups. If you don't want to run out to a restaurant every time you're craving a bowl, you can stock up on Panera soups from the grocery store. The chain offers a variety of flavors including broccoli cheddar, chicken noodle, and baked potato.
Although Panera Bread admits that the recipes for its store-bought products aren't exactly the same as the versions it sells in the restaurants, many customers don't seem to mind. Some even think the soup is just as good as what you'd get at a restaurant. One Walmart customer said, "This soup tastes just like the version served in the Panera stores, but it's a much better value." Another commented, "I'm a food snob when it comes to soup, but this stuff is LOVELY!! For the price and ease of prep, this soup is absolutely fantastic!"
Avoid: Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso cheese dip
Taco Bell is another fast food chain that offers a line of retail food products. The company recently teamed up with Kraft Heinz to create a new line of products that are sold exclusively at Walmart. These include meal kits for popular menu items like the Crunchwrap Supreme, as well as sauces and dips. One dip that might catch your eye is the Salsa Con Queso. Customers warn though that this cheesy dip isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Many shoppers who tried Taco Bell's store-bought Salsa Con Queso said it's incredibly thick and tastes cheap. A quick scroll through the reviews on the dip's Walmart page reveals some pretty scathing comments. "When I first opened the jar, it looked like a block of cheese had been forced into the jar," said one reviewer. "It's like melted Velveeta cheese with no flavor," said another. Yet another unhappy customer said, "They may advertise it as Taco Bell, but don't be fooled, it looks and tastes nothing like the TB nacho cheese sauce."
Buy: Arby's seasoned curly fries
If you were around in the 1990s, Arby's curly fries may have been burned into your brain thanks to the catchy "Bacon Cheddar Curly Fries" commercial jingle. It was enough to get many people hooked on the brand's unique curly fries seasoned with Cajun-style spices. Although there were rumors that the chain was taking the curly fries off the menu when it introduced crinkle-cut fries in 2021, the iconic curly fries are still available at restaurants and in the freezer section of some grocery stores.
According to customers, the store-bought Arby's curly fries are just as delicious as the ones you get in the restaurants. "These are awesome and just what you would expect at the Arby's drive-through window," said one Walmart reviewer. "These taste great, are easy to make, and good to always have some in the freezer!" Many people recommend cooking them in the air fryer to make them perfectly crispy. One customer recommended tossing them in the air fryer and stirring every four minutes until done to your liking — no extra seasoning needed.
Buy: Chick-fil-A sauce
Southern-based chain Chick-fil-A has been serving up delicious fried chicken dishes to the masses since 1967. The menu features enticing options like spicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and chicken nuggets. And like any fast food chicken chain worth its salt, it also offers an array of sauces for dipping and slathering. While many people ask for extra sauce packets to take home and stockpile, those in the know purchase bottles of the sauce to keep on hand for when a chicken craving hits.
There are tons of Chick-fil-A sauces to choose from like barbecue, honey mustard, and tangy Polynesian sauce. When it comes to ranking Chick-fil-A sauces though, many agree the classic dipping sauce is the best. It's slightly smoky, slightly tangy, and as the bottle states, "delicious and delightful." Customers can't get enough of it, with many saying the flavor is exactly the same as the restaurant packets. As one Walmart reviewer said, "I adore Chick-fil-A sauce, and I love that you can buy it at Walmart now!! It tastes so good on everything ... chicken, burgers, sweet potato fries, you name it!"
Methodology
With so many restaurants selling retail products, it was no easy task rounding up the best and worst of the bunch. We knew we had to start with the people who know best — consumers. We scoured retail sites like Walmart, Target, and Amazon, as well as platforms like Reddit, and read through countless customer reviews to determine which products are hot and which are not. The main thing we looked for was whether the products taste the same as the versions on offer in the restaurants. Flavor was key, but we also took into consideration texture, aroma, and in some cases even appearance.