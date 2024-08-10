11 Best Uses For Canned Chili Beyond The Bowl
Chili is a versatile stew that's traditionally made with ground beef, chili powder, garlic, onion, tomato, beef suet, oregano, and cornmeal as a thickening agent. Texas chili, known as "chili con carne," commonly doesn't include beans. Nevertheless, some modern variations of the dish, especially outside Texas, incorporate other ingredients. For instance, Southern and Midwestern-style chilis typically contain legumes. Today, both Texas-style chili and chili with beans can be easily found in a canned form on supermarket shelves.
While chili is often served in a bowl, accompanied by various side items such as rice, tortilla chips, and bread, chili can be utilized in countless creative ways to make other delicious dishes. Even better, those who don't have the time to make the stew from scratch can stock up on canned chili and have it on hand for a variety of quick and easy meals. Ready to find out what lies beyond the chili bowl? Read on!
1. Chili casserole
Casseroles are both hearty and versatile, which makes them a firm favorite in many kitchens. Plus, the dish can be made with a huge range of ingredients that normally includes meat or fish, veggies, sauce, and starch such as pasta, rice, or potatoes. After the ingredients are all mixed up in a casserole dish, the medley is usually topped with cheese, and then baked.
The adaptable nature of casserole recipes means that canned chili can be easily incorporated into almost any version of the dish. The robust flavor of the stew and the extra protein it provides can also enhance the overall taste and nutritional profile of this one-pan dinner. Chili casserole is also very quick to make. If in a bind, all you need is a can of chili, a can of diced tomatoes, a bag of tortilla chips, and some shredded cheese.
One Reddit member shared a slightly different, yet just as simple, chili casserole recipe on the platform, saying, "You take the canned chili and throw it in a casserole dish. Add a layer of fairly thin sliced potatoes, then cover with about an inch or so of mashed potatoes and bake at 350 [degrees Fahrenheit] for about a half hour. You can [also] use a layer of hot dogs sliced in half, then covered with cornbread batter."
2. Chili dog
While hot dogs first came to people's attention in the U.S. after Nathan Handwerker, a Jewish immigrant from Poland, opened a hot dog stand called Nathan's Famous on Coney Island in 1915, the origins of the chili dog aren't as clear. According to one story, the satisfying fusion of a Frankfurter, chili, and a bun may have been born sometime in the early 20th century when Constantine "Gust" Keros, an immigrant from Greece, combined the two items he sold from a pushcart: hot dogs and chili.
People have different ideas about the type of chili that should top a Frankfurter in a bun. Some like their chili more meaty, while others swear that it should be heavier on the beans. Whatever chili you prefer, buying it in a can is a great way of saving yourself a fair bit of time. If you're feeling particularly adventurous, you can also top your chili dogs with shredded cheese and bake them in the oven until it's nice and melty.
3. Chili fries
Sure, french fries with salt can often do the job. However, there are times that call for something a little heartier. This is when a scoop of canned chili can add some depth to what would otherwise be a simple snack. Many home chefs also swear by finishing the dish with a little shredded cheese. Kelly Miller from Mostly Homemade Mom recommends sprinkling the cheese directly on the fries, layering them with chili, and finishing the dish off with another layer of shredded cheese. For something a little more elaborate, you can also try mixing things up with chopped tomatoes, scallions, and sour cream into the mix.
Another starchy snack that takes the standard version of fries to another level is poutine. The Canadian-style alternative to chili fries is traditionally topped with cheese curds and brown gravy. Just like with chili fries, the cheese on poutine normally ends up half melted due to the heat of the hot fries and gravy. Also, just like chili fries, poutine has many different versions. Some of these takes on this classic dish include ingredients like bacon, pulled pork, and even butter chicken.
4. Chili nachos
Nachos were invented in 1943 by Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya García who worked at Club Victoria in Piedras Negras near the Texas-Mexico border. Dubbed "nachos especiales," the snack was made with tortilla chips, jalapeño peppers, and grated Wisconsin cheese. Today, the comfort meal has evolved to include a wide range of ingredients, including guacamole, refried beans, sour cream, and salsa. It's precisely this versatility that makes nachos such a hit.
Likely also originating on the Texas-Mexico border, chili is a perfect companion to nachos. The snack or appetizer can be as simple or as complicated as you have time for, as pointed out by one Quora user who offers their own version of chili nachos. The minimalist recipe calls for canned beef chili, shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese, and a bunch of optional toppings like diced tomatoes, black olives, and sliced jalapeños. All you need to do is place a layer of tortilla chips on parchment paper or a baking sheet and top it with chili, shredded cheese, and any other desired ingredients. The dish should be baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until the cheese melts.
5. Mac & chili
Mac & cheese is a classic comfort food made with pasta and a creamy cheese sauce. More recently, some restaurants have taken this basic dish to new heights by elevating it with lux ingredients such as lobster and truffle oil. While not as extravagant, mac & chili is another take on the iconic dish that's definitely worth exploring in the kitchen. All you'll need to create this little gem are elbow macaroni noodles, a can of chili, a can of diced tomatoes, beef broth, and shredded cheese. The dish is also pretty easy to prepare. Simply bring the pasta, chili, diced tomatoes, and beef broth to a boil before mixing in the pasta. Once the macaroni is cooked, stir in the cheese and wait until it melts.
Social media users have generally expressed their approval for mac & chili. They have also been eager to share their unique recipes for the dish, with one Reddit member saying that they make their mac & chili with store-bought chili, Velveeta cheese, green onions, and Serrano peppers. In case you want to try it, this recipe has been given the thumbs up by the platform's users, with comments such as: "I would definitely eat that," "This is really good," and "Looks like it's worth the tummy ache."
6. Chili stuffed bell peppers
The great news is that you can stuff bell peppers with pretty much anything, making the dish as simple or as complicated as time allows. From Greek stuffed peppers to Mexican stuffed peppers, this colorful comfort meal can vary vastly depending on the ingredients in the stuffing. Whatever version of the dish you decide to make, the first step is always carving out the bell peppers. The best way to do this is by cutting off the top of each pepper and removing their seeds and inner membranes until the veggies look hollow and clean.
While the ingredients for the pepper filling can vary according to taste, some home chefs swear that adding a little chili into the mix can make all the difference. One version of the stuffing posted on Reddit calls for canned chili, red onion, Mexican-style corn, and a little shredded cheese to sprinkle on top of the filled peppers. Individuals who don't like to spend too much time in the kitchen will be pleased to know that the recipe's inventor calls it a "really lazy way to do stuffed peppers."
7. Chili breakfast burrito
Burritos aren't just for lunch or dinner; they also make a fantastic breakfast option. After all, the wraps can be easily customized to suit various tastes and dietary requirements. All burritos start with a tortilla, but it's what's inside that sets them apart.
Some of us think of beans on toast as the ultimate morning meal, while others love a good breakfast burrito. Chili breakfast burritos add an element of complexity to this beloved breakfast staple. Despite their complex flavors, chili breakfast burritos are quick to prepare — even if you decide to fill them with scrambled eggs, bacon, or breakfast sausage.
Inspired by Taco Bell's largely defunct chili and cheese burritos, or chilitos, one Facebook user posted a recipe for their own version of the dish that shouldn't take more than a few minutes. Simply pop canned chili without beans in the microwave for 90 seconds. Place a tortilla between wet paper towels in an unsealed plastic bag and microwave until warm. Fill the tortillas with the heated chili and a little cheese, wrap them, and microwave on a plate for 45 seconds to melt the cheese.
8. Chili spaghetti
Whether you're using spaghetti, rigatoni, or fusilli, pasta can be paired with a wide range of ingredients and sauces. It's precisely this adaptability that makes this Italian classic a favorite in so many kitchens. While there are plenty of well-loved and tested pasta recipes, such as rich and creamy Alfredo or classic marinara, many home chefs enjoy experimenting by pairing pasta with new, and sometimes unexpected, ingredients.
Chili spaghetti is one of the easiest pasta recipes out there. Notably, Today classifies the dish into five distinct levels. To make the "Cincinnati 3-Way," cook the pasta, heat canned chili in the microwave, and pour it over the spaghetti. Top the dish with a sprinkle of shredded cheese. For added flavor, go for the "Cincinnati 4-Way" with the aforementioned ingredients and finely chopped raw onion. For an even heartier option, try the "Cincinnati 5-Way." This includes all the elements of the 4-Way, but with the addition of canned kidney beans under the chili. Finally, if you want to go all out, crown the entire dish with sliced jalapeños. Voilà!
9. Chili pizza
While there's little doubt that pizza is one of America's favorite dishes, not many know that a type of the flatbread was already enjoyed by the ancient Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians. However, the pizza we know and love today emerged in Naples, Italy in the 18th century, when it became a cheap source of sustenance. While basic pizza versions at the time were topped with garlic and salt, other takes on the flatbread included more upscale ingredients such as cheese, basil, and tomatoes. Pizza has evolved greatly since that time, with an endless array of topping options from prosciutto and arugula to burrata and fresh basil.
While chili doesn't normally make an appearance on pizza, the hearty flavors of the stew can add a unique twist to the traditional version of the flatbread. Chili pizza can also be as simple or as elaborate as your mood and appetite. At its most basic, the dish combines a packaged pizza crust, a can of pre-made chili, and shredded cheese. Simply cover the base with the chili and cheese, and bake until crispy and golden. Of course, if you're feeling creative, there's a whole world of ingredients that can turn your pizza into a culinary masterpiece, from mushrooms, peppers, and sliced sausage to garnishes such as avocado and sour cream.
10. Chili omelet
While some enjoy plain omelets, others prefer their egg pancakes filled with a variety of ingredients such as cheese, vegetables, and meats. One of the simplest ways to add a kick to your morning omelet is by filling it with tinned chili. However, before personalizing your omelet, it's important to master the basics.
To make a classic omelet, whisk the eggs with salt and pepper, then pour the mixture into a buttered non-stick pan and cook over medium heat. Once set, place the omelet on a plate, fill it with hot canned chili, and either fold it over or roll it up. It goes without saying that you can also throw other ingredients into the mix such as cheese, onion, or a dollop of sour cream.
Social media users have lauded chili omelets as a satisfying way to kick off the day. In particular, feedback on photos of the dish posted by netizens highlight this enthusiasm, with remarks such as "Wait damn I might need to try this," "That looks absolutely amazing!," and "This looks like instant heartburn. I approve."
11. Frito chili pie
Made with whole corn, corn oil, and salt, Fritos are surprisingly minimalist when it comes to crisps. Another piece of good news is that they don't contain the junk found in so many other supermarket munchies like gluten, preservatives, artificial flavors, and MSG. Fritos can also be easily upgraded from a snack to a meal with a few simple ingredients — and this includes canned chili.
Combining different textures and flavors, Frito chili pie blends the crunchy crisps with canned chili, canned diced tomatoes, and shredded cheese. Of course, you can also throw other ingredients into the mix for a bit of color and additional flavor, such as guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and hot sauce. Whatever you opt for, the ingredients should be layered in a skillet and baked until the cheese turns golden and bubbly.
Even Chef Gordon Ramsay has tried his hand at making Frito chili pie, recommending it for camping trips and family gatherings. And surprise, surprise — Ramsay's recipe uses canned, rather than freshly made, chili. The chef also recommends crushing the Fritos and adding cheesy scrambled eggs to the mix. For a unique, and somewhat underwhelming, presentation, he serves the final meal right in the original Frito bag.