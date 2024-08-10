11 Best Uses For Canned Chili Beyond The Bowl

Casseroles are both hearty and versatile, which makes them a firm favorite in many kitchens. Plus, the dish can be made with a huge range of ingredients that normally includes meat or fish, veggies, sauce, and starch such as pasta, rice, or potatoes. After the ingredients are all mixed up in a casserole dish, the medley is usually topped with cheese, and then baked.

The adaptable nature of casserole recipes means that canned chili can be easily incorporated into almost any version of the dish. The robust flavor of the stew and the extra protein it provides can also enhance the overall taste and nutritional profile of this one-pan dinner. Chili casserole is also very quick to make. If in a bind, all you need is a can of chili, a can of diced tomatoes, a bag of tortilla chips, and some shredded cheese.

One Reddit member shared a slightly different, yet just as simple, chili casserole recipe on the platform, saying, "You take the canned chili and throw it in a casserole dish. Add a layer of fairly thin sliced potatoes, then cover with about an inch or so of mashed potatoes and bake at 350 [degrees Fahrenheit] for about a half hour. You can [also] use a layer of hot dogs sliced in half, then covered with cornbread batter."