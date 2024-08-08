15 Healthy Red Lobster Menu Items You Should Order
While there's plenty of unhealthy seafood dishes at Red Lobster, there are also some healthy ones you can order. We know that it can be daunting to make a fast and healthy decision when you're at a restaurant. So, we've analyzed the menu at Red Lobster so that you don't have to. To create our list, we started out looking at the calorie and fat content. However, we also wanted to ensure that the dish didn't exceed the daily recommended levels in categories like sodium or sugar.
The healthiest seafood options are all shrimp and scallop dishes. However, there are a couple of steak alternatives. We've looked through the side orders to find the healthiest choices there as well. There's even an appetizer that you can feel confident about ordering. There are also a couple of surprises on our list that we think you'll like. So, next time you find yourself at Red Lobster looking for healthy options, let our research be your guide.
1. Black Tiger Shrimp Cocktail
The healthiest item on the starter menu at Red Lobster is the Black Tiger Shrimp Cocktail. It comes with a Thai-inspired Samu Sauce that gets its flavors from Thai chilis, cilantro, and lime. Black tiger shrimp have a milder flavor than some shrimp, but they're also softer. So, you won't feel like you're missing anything by choosing them instead of something else.
Black tiger shrimp are large shrimp, which is why this jumbo shrimp appetizer has a $12.99 price tag. Red Lobster shows six of these shrimp in its promotional photo, which brings them to about $2.17 each.
At only 180 calories, this appetizer leaves plenty of room to sample other menu items. Since the sauce isn't a buttery one, it only has 4 grams of fat, one of which is saturated. While the cholesterol level is a little on the high side at 260 milligrams, it doesn't exceed the daily recommended amount. The sodium amount stays within a normal range, too, at 1,180 milligrams. The sauce is sweet, so it does have 9 grams of sugar, but it's not too outrageous. It also provides 23 grams of protein.
2. New England Clam Chowder Cup
If you're a seafood chowder fan, you'll be happy to know that Red Lobster's New England Clam Chowder is one of the healthier menu items at the chain. However, you'll want to order it by the cup rather than the bowl to keep it healthy.
Red Lobster's New England Clam Chowder is a creamy soup made with clams and potatoes. It comes with a package of crackers for crumbling or dipping into the soup. It's a great comfort pick, especially when you want to warm up on a cold day. At $5.99 a cup, it's also fairly inexpensive.
When you look at the nutrition, ordering a cup versus a bowl matters since the values nearly double with a bowl. A cup of the chowder is only 240 calories with 15 grams of fat. Nine of those grams of fat are saturated fat in a cup of chowder. However, if you have a bowl of chowder instead, it puts the amount of saturated fat over the daily recommended amount. There's only 50 milligrams of cholesterol, 680 milligrams of sodium, 11 grams of carbs, and 4 grams of sugar in the chowder. However, it isn't all clam, the protein count is only 7 grams.
3. Grilled Sea Scallops and Shrimp Skewers
One of the classic meals you can order at Red Lobster is the Grilled Sea Scallops and Shrimp Skewers dish. The wood-fire-grilled scallops and shrimp come on skewers and are served over a bed of rice. This healthy dish also has an option of two sides.
According to social media, shrimp is one of the top choices for customers when they order wood-fire-grilled menu items at Red Lobster. Although, plenty of people enjoy scallops from the grill as well. These skewers allow you to sample both, with butter for dipping.
This menu item has the highest calorie count of any of the menu items on our list, likely because it includes rice. However, it's still only 350 calories. It comes in at only 11 grams of fat, and only 2 of those grams are saturated fat. The cholesterol and sodium are a little high at 170 milligrams of cholesterol and 1,620 milligrams of sodium, but they're still below the daily recommended amount. It has only 30 grams of carbs and 1 gram of sugar. Plus, it provides 31 grams of protein to help fuel your day.
4. Garlic-Grilled Shrimp
The Garlic-Grilled Shrimp is on the kids menu, but don't let that deter you from ordering it. Many people like to hack the Red Lobster menu by ordering off the kids menu anyway.
You can get six garlic-grilled-shrimp, a side, and a drink for just $7.99, which is better than half the cost of adult meals on the menu. Even if you order an extra healthy side to make a total of two sides, it's still going to be cheaper.
Since the garlic-grilled shrimp only have 80 calories, it's the lowest-calorie item on our list. Even though it's grilled in garlic butter, the dish only has 4 grams of fat (1 of which is saturated) and 100 milligrams of cholesterol. It's good on the sodium front, too, with only 580 milligrams. You'll also be happy to learn that there's no sugar and only 1 carb gram. However, you may want to know that it has the lowest amount of protein of any of the non-soup meat entrees: 11 grams.
5. Grilled Shrimp
We know that if you're visiting Red Lobster for Monday Ultimate Endless Shrimp that you're likely planning on getting multiple types of shrimp for your $25. However, if you're looking for the healthiest shrimp choice, you'll want to opt for Grilled Shrimp. Grilled Shrimp is also an option when you're ordering Shrimp Your Way, where you can pick it alongside one, two or three other types of shrimp.
When you look at the menu, you might notice that Grilled Shrimp has a few more calories than the Garlic Shrimp Scampi (250 versus 220). However, the other nutritional stats are better. For example, it has only 7 grams of fat in comparison to the 17 to 36 grams in the other "endless" options. Only 1 gram of that fat is saturated. While there's only 120 milligrams of cholesterol, the sodium level is a little high at 1,130 milligrams. Even though it has 30 grams of carbs, it only has 1 gram of sugar. It also adds 16 grams of protein to your meal.
6. Crunch-Fried Shrimp
Surprisingly, we were able to add a fried menu item to our list. With shrimp being a low-calorie seafood item, the Crunch-Fried Shrimp is able to stay on the healthier side. While we don't see it on the menu alone, it's one of the Shrimp Your Way choices when you opt to choose two, three or four types of shrimp as a part of your entree. It's also available as a Monday Ultimate Endless Shrimp option.
Crunch-Fried Shrimp comes in at 290 calories and 17 grams of fat, which is the most fat that anything on our list has since it is fried. However, only 1 gram of the fat is saturated. It's also lower in cholesterol than you might think with only 20 milligrams. The sodium count is toward the higher side at 1,140 milligrams. It also has 27 grams of carbs (mainly from the "crunch" part of the shrimp) as well as 9 grams of sugar. It does also provide 9 grams of protein to go along with the other shrimp you order.
7. 6 oz. Filet Mignon Steak
Customers on social media often speak highly of Red Lobster's steaks, and there are two that fall on the healthy side. One is the 6 oz. Filet Mignon, which comes with the restaurant's signature seasoning. There's also a choice of two sides.
Filet mignon has a reputation for being both lean and tender. It comes from an area of the cow — the tenderloin — that has muscles that the animal doesn't use as often. Because it doesn't get overworked, the meat stays melt-in-your-mouth soft even without a lot of marbling. However, at $26.99, it is a little pricey.
If you're trying to find a healthy meat choice, this is one of the best. It only comes in at 260 calories. While it has 14 grams of fat, only 4 of them are saturated fat. While there is 1 gram of natural trans fat, it's normal for beef to have some trans fat. Being low in fat helps bring the cholesterol level down to only 90 milligrams for this cut of meat. It does have 850 milligrams of sodium, but that's not excessive. It also only has 1 gram each of carbs and sugar. Plus, it will add 34 grams to your daily protein intake.
8. 7 oz. Sirloin Steak
A much cheaper and slightly larger steak choice is the 7 oz. Sirloin. Like the Filet Mignon, it comes with the chain's signature seasoning. There's also a choice of two sides.
Sirloin comes from an area in front of a cow's hind leg, helping it stay lean through exercise. Thus, it stays tender despite not having much fat marbling. However, without the marbling, you'll want to make sure not to ask for it to be too well done lest it lose its tenderness and juiciness. The price is right at only $18.49.
It's more calorific than the filet mignon with 320 calories. It also has a couple more grams of fat (15 total). While the saturated fat level is the same (4 grams), it does have more cholesterol: 140 milligrams. While there's no sugar in this steak, there is 1 lonely gram of carbohydrates. It's also the menu item on our list that has the most protein: 46 grams.
9. Baked Potato
The Baked Potato is among Red Lobster's healthy side items. While it usually comes encrusted in salt, you can also order it without salt. Ordering it alone, it will cost $3.49.
A baked potato on its own is 270 calories with 4 grams of fat and no saturated fat. Without any of the extra dairy and meat toppings, it also has no cholesterol. Ordering the regular salt-encrusted one does bring the sodium amount up to 1,730 milligrams. While it's still under the recommended daily amount, it's still on the high side. Potatoes are definitely carb-laden. So, you can expect 55 carbs and 3 grams of sugar if you eat one. However, the skin also helps give it 6 grams of fiber. It also will provide you with 7 grams of protein. Potatoes are a good source of potassium and vitamin C. Plus, they contain folate and vitamin B6.
Keep in mind that every optional topping except green onions changes the nutritional content. Butter adds 80 calories, sour cream adds 25, and cheese adds 40. For $1.49 more, you can get bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions on top, which will add an additional 250 calories.
10. Coleslaw
If you're looking for something fresh on the menu, Red Lobster's Coleslaw is a good option. it just might hit the spot since it's made with fresh, raw, shredded cabbage and carrots.
While it's not the best coleslaw you can get, it's popular enough to have inspired a few people to try guessing the recipe. Some of the guesses have included adding sugar and even a grated apple since the coleslaw is on the sweet side. Recipe guessers also include creamy ingredients like mayo and buttermilk, acidic ingredients like apple cider vinegar and lemon juice, as well as a few spices.
A serving of the Coleslaw is only 110 calories. The dressing adds 8 grams of fat, but only 1 of those grams is saturated. Plus, it has 10 milligrams of cholesterol. There's only 140 milligrams of sodium, and the carb count is only 10 grams. Being on the sweet side, it has 6 grams of sugar. It also doesn't provide much protein with only 2 grams. However, cabbage is a good source of vitamin C and vitamin K and also has a decent amount of other vitamins and minerals. Meanwhile, carrots provide your body with vitamin K1 and potassium among other vitamins and minerals. Carrots also have beta-carotene (a source of vitamin A for the body) and antioxidants.
11. House Side Salad
The House Salad at Red Lobster has a little more to it than just lettuce and croutons. You also get fresh tomatoes, shredded cheese, and red onions. You can order it separately for $4.49 or as a side item for an entree.
The croutons and cheese drive the nutritional stats upward. Still, it only has 160 calories with 9 grams of fat. Five of those grams are saturated fats, and it has 20 milligrams of cholesterol. The sodium content is fairly low at only 230 milligrams. It does, however, have 12 grams of carbs and 4 grams of sugar. While it's not clear what lettuce types the restaurant uses, lettuce in general tends to provide a good amount of vitamins and minerals. Tomatoes are also a good source of several vitamins and minerals, as well as containing the antioxidant lycopene.
The nutritional information for the house salad doesn't include adding salad dressing, which ranges from 70 to 300 calories. Citrus Vinaigrette (70 calories) and Sesame Ginger Dressing (90 calories) are on the lighter side, while creamy dressings like Blue Cheese Dressing (230 calories) and Caesar Dressing (300 calories) can change the nutritional content considerably.
12. Mashed Potatoes
Red Lobster's Mashed Potatoes are real potatoes and creamy enough to not need gravy. Customers on social media trying to guess the recipe think it contains lots of dairy ingredients like butter, cream, sour cream, and white cheddar.
The possibility of those extra dairy products makes sense since the mashed potatoes have 210 calories and 10 grams of fat (4 of which are saturated). They also have 20 milligrams of cholesterol and 670 milligrams of sodium. Potatoes being a carb-heavy food, it's probably not surprising that there are 27 carbs in this side as well as 2 grams of sugar. Like the baked potato, you can also expect it to be loaded with vitamins and minerals.
This side costs $3.49, and there are some free upgrade options, like green onions, butter (80 calories), sour cream (25 calories), or cheese (40 calories). For an extra $1.49 and 250 calories, you can add bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onion. There's also an option to order the mashed potatoes without salt, which can cut down the sodium level.
13. Orzo Rice
The Orzo Rice at Red Lobster has only been on the side item menu since 2022, replacing quinoa rice. While it looks similar to rice and has the word "rice" in its name, it's not real rice. Because it's made from semolina wheat flour instead of rice grain, you'll want to steer clear of it if you're gluten intolerant. Orzo rice is a pasta that has a texture and mouthfeel that is creamier and softer than rice. While it's a good accompaniment to seafood, you can purchase it separately for $3.49.
Orzo rice has 310 calories, making it the side on our list with the most calories. Since it requires a lot of butter or oil to keep it from sticking together, it also has 6 grams of fat (1 of which is saturated). You won't find any cholesterol in the orzo and only 1 gram of sugar. However, it does have 880 milligrams of sodium. It also has more carbs than a baked potato: 57 grams. Still, it's healthier than some of the other sides and has 6 grams of protein.
14. Seasoned Broccoli
The Seasoned Broccoli that you can get as a side item at Red Lobster or separately for $3.49 isn't just steamed broccoli with a bit of salt sprinkled on top. A Red Lobster employee revealed on TikTok how the restaurant makes its Seasoned Broccoli. The broccoli is covered with the same sauce the chain uses for its scampi menu items. So, it's a buttery sauce made with white wine and a garlicky seasoning. Our copycat Red Lobster Shrimp Scampi sauce contains butter, olive oil, garlic, white wine, lemon juice, and fresh parsley.
Even with buttery scampi sauce, it's still one of the healthiest menu items at Red Lobster. The sauce does bring it up to 190 calories with 16 grams of fat (10 of which are saturated) and 40 milligrams of cholesterol. And the seasoning adds 400 milligrams of sodium. While it has 2 grams of sugar, it also offers 4 grams of protein. Broccoli is fairly nutritious on its own, providing vitamins like vitamin C and vitamin K, along with minerals like iron and potassium.
15. Cheddar Bay Biscuits
You're probably surprised to see Cheddar Bay Biscuits on our list. While it's not a side item that's loaded with nutrients like vegetables are, the stats are fairly decent as long as you aren't eating a dozen.
The biscuits are one of the most memorable parts of a trip to Red Lobster, and they have inspired various copycat Cheddar Bay Biscuits recipes. You can buy a box of Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix at the grocery store to make your own for under $3. However, in our experience, the ones you get from the restaurant are superior. You get two free ones with every entree you buy at Red Lobster and can also buy them by the half dozen or dozen.
Assuming you just eat one Cheddar Bay Biscuit (we've heard it might be possible), you're only consuming 160 calories. While there are only 10 grams of fat in a single biscuit, half of the fat is saturated. There's only 380 milligrams of sodium and 16 grams of carbs. You'll be happy to learn that there's no sugar at all, and it even has a little protein: 3 grams. So, go ahead and have that biscuit.