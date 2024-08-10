10 Reasons People Were Supposedly Kicked Out Of Golden Corral

One reason that people get kicked out of Golden Corral is for obnoxious behavior. There are always going to be people who go buffets and break unwritten buffet etiquette rules. However, they shouldn't be surprised if they're asked to leave. YouTuber @Brendaniel recounted a tale of obnoxious behavior at Golden Corral that got him banned. We're not sure how much of his story is true, but it mostly sounds like something a kid would do rather than a grown-up. So, banning him was inevitable.

Some of the reasons he got banned are related to his actions around the dessert bar. First, he claims that he tried dunking pizza into the fountain instead of ordinary items like strawberry skewers. Unfortunately, some of the pepperoni slices fell off the pizza and ended up stopping up the fountain. Another obnoxious thing he said he did at the dessert buffet was to put his mouth on the orange sherbet machine. He also experimented with creating new desserts by filling a plate full of macaroni and then topping it with ice cream and ice cream toppings.

There were some other things he supposedly did, too. He claims that he annoyed the waitstaff by continually asking whether or not the steak was free range. Plus, he claimed he started hitting the steak at the grill to try to tenderize it. He also says he brought in his own bags of cereal and assorted sauces to the restaurant.