The Vegan Substitute You Never Thought To Use For Tuna Steak

While watermelon is rich in vitamin C and provides vitamins A, B5, and potassium, it's pretty light on protein. One cup of watermelon has less than 1 gram of this nutrient. The recommended intake for a given day is about a gram of protein for every 3 pounds of body weight. This means if you weigh 150 pounds, you should aim for 50 grams of protein per day and watermelon's unlikely to get you there. We're not saying you can't use watermelon as a vegan tuna steak replacement (especially since we just told you that you could), but you will need to get your protein from other sources.

One way to add plenty of protein to your meal would be with a bowl of black bean soup, as this will provide nearly 15 grams of the stuff. White bean and pesto salad could give you over 14 grams of protein, and with red lentil curry, you get 16 grams per serving. Mix in a serving of salt and pepper tofu, and you'll add more than 25 grams of protein to your meal.