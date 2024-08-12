Chain Restaurant Drinks You Should Never Order

We all have a special place in our heart for chain restaurants. Sometimes you just really crave that one meal from your favorite chain, and you know that any location you go to it will most likely taste exactly the same. We know that a lot of chains don't necessarily have the freshest ingredients, but there's a time and a place for everything, right?

When it comes to drinks at chain restaurants — it can be the same situation as the food. Some restaurants have made a huge fan following over their drinks, like Texas Roadhouse's Legendary Margaritas, or Dunkin' Donuts Iced Coffee. Others offer a sad attempt at popular cocktails, teas, mocktails, or soda concoctions.

Many drinks at chains are made with premixed ingredients, have odd flavor combinations, or are filled with so much sugar you may as well have gone to a candy shop instead. However, people keep going back because the prices are cheap, and the lore of the drinks with the detailed pictures on the menu or social media ads draw them in. Some drinks at these chains can be 100% worth it, and others — not so much. We're going to cover the drinks that you should never order. Whether it's because of the taste or the unhealthy ingredients, we've learned there isn't a time and a place for some of these drinks.