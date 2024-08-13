2024's Walnut Recall Is At FDA's Highest Risk Level
We're over halfway through 2024, and this year there have been some pretty big food recalls. While it may be upsetting, it's not all that surprising to hear of recalls on such items as deli meats, chicken, and salad greens, since all of these are not shelf-stable and their production processes are more likely to cause food poisoning and get recalled. Nuts, however, are low in moisture and tend to stay fresh for a relatively long period of time. But any food can be recalled. Earlier in the year, both Trader Joe's and Walmart had to recall some of their bagged cashews, while in July, California-based Stutz Packing Company recalled some of its shelled walnuts for a pretty serious reason.
The reason for the walnut recall is that the product might be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. As there is the potential for listeria infection to be quite harmful or even fatal in some cases, this recall is now being classified as having a Class One risk level. According to the FDA, this indicates a "reasonable probability that the... product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," and some of the biggest food recalls in Aldi's history, Trader Joe's history, and Walmart's history have all been linked to listeria. Fortunately, there's been no word of any illnesses caused by these walnuts as of yet.
Where were the recalled walnuts distributed?
The distribution of the recalled walnuts seems to have been limited to food bank warehouses in the states of Arizona and Texas. What is concerning, however, is the fact that these warehouses then redistribute supplies to other food banks, prisons, schools, and shelters. While healthy people infected with listeria may experience painful symptoms including diarrhea, headaches, nausea, and stomach cramps, anyone with a weakened immune system, as well as pregnant people and those over 65, are all on the CDC's high-risk list for listeria infection. As shelters, prisons, and schools may house a number of vulnerable individuals who may not have access to good healthcare, this recall is a particularly concerning one.
Some packages of the walnuts also could have found their way into retail outlets, so if you are in either of the affected states (or just want to be on the safe side), you may still want to check any bagged walnuts you have in the house. The affected walnuts are packaged in clear plastic 1-pound bags marked with a white box outlined in red and have the UPC code 7 15001 00908 1. They would have been processed on June 19, 2024, per the FDA, so any nuts purchased before that date should be safe.