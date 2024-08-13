2024's Walnut Recall Is At FDA's Highest Risk Level

We're over halfway through 2024, and this year there have been some pretty big food recalls. While it may be upsetting, it's not all that surprising to hear of recalls on such items as deli meats, chicken, and salad greens, since all of these are not shelf-stable and their production processes are more likely to cause food poisoning and get recalled. Nuts, however, are low in moisture and tend to stay fresh for a relatively long period of time. But any food can be recalled. Earlier in the year, both Trader Joe's and Walmart had to recall some of their bagged cashews, while in July, California-based Stutz Packing Company recalled some of its shelled walnuts for a pretty serious reason.

The reason for the walnut recall is that the product might be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. As there is the potential for listeria infection to be quite harmful or even fatal in some cases, this recall is now being classified as having a Class One risk level. According to the FDA, this indicates a "reasonable probability that the... product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," and some of the biggest food recalls in Aldi's history, Trader Joe's history, and Walmart's history have all been linked to listeria. Fortunately, there's been no word of any illnesses caused by these walnuts as of yet.