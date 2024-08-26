Forgotten Kitchen Tools That Changed The Way We Cook

If you're anything like us, you love trying out a new kitchen gadget. Anything that can streamline and simplify the cooking or baking process is a must-have in our kitchens, from powerful food processors and air fryers, to digital scales and ice cream makers.

Before the days of modern technology, people were still seeking out ways to make their kitchen preparations more efficient. Though the solutions they came up with may seem a little less high-tech than the products available to us today, they still served as incredibly effective tools, making tasks easier and expanding what home cooks could achieve. In fact, it was many of these seemingly simple gadgets that paved the way for today's innovations, and we'd argue that some of them are still worthy of a place in our kitchens.

We've rounded up some of our favorite old-school kitchen tools, that whilst aren't commonplace in our homes anymore, still serve a notable purpose. Many of these tools are still available to buy, whether that's in the form of a vintage second-hand purchase, or a modernized version of the original. From egg poachers to nut grinders, let's rediscover some of these nostalgic tools, and give the creativity and craftsmanship that went into them a little appreciation.