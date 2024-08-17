WheelVeeta — The Velveeta Cheese Wheel Pasta Review: The Mac You Love Gets A Gourmet Glow-Up

Velveeta recently offered a new tasting experience, taking diners on an Italian-inspired adventure with its signature Shells & Cheese pasta. This isn't the first time the American cheese product has launched a head-turning collaboration. In 2022, the brand introduced a small Velveeta-scented nail polish line with Nails.INC that was so popular, the first run sold out in just nine hours. That collaboration was followed by the Veltini, a dirty martini-style cocktail made in collaboration with BLT Restaurant Group and served in locations across the country. And most recently, the iconic yellow cheese product brand worked with the California chocolate brand, Compartés, to create bright yellow-hued TruffVels — a first-of-its-kind chocolate and cheese truffle. So when Velveeta announced its newest creation, the WheelVeeta, I couldn't help but want to know what kind of mischief my favorite boxed mac and cheese brand had gotten itself into.

The WheelVeeta, a giant wheel of Velveeta in which its signature Shells & Cheese is made and served with lavish toppings, was available at Bounce Bar & Restaurant locations in Montauk, New York, and Delray Beach, Florida, for one week. The trendy, comfortable, and airy oceanside venues set the scene for beachgoers looking to add both entertainment and a little bit of luxe to their meals, and at the center of it all was Velveeta's newest creation.