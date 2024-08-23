When Is The Right Time To Flip Your Eggs?

There are dozens of different ways to cook eggs, but not all of them involve frying pans. Among the ones that do, some don't require any flipping. If you're basting your eggs or frying them sunny-side up, for example, the only time you'll need a spatula is when removing them from the pan. If you like your fried eggs any kind of "over," though (whether it be over-easy, over-medium, or over-hard), you will need to turn them. What differentiates each style is the time it takes to do so.

For each style of egg, you'll first cook it yolk-upwards. (This is the proverbial "sunny side" that you should always try to look on, even when you feel you're going from the frying pan straight into the fire.) It should take about three minutes for the yolk to set, since it needs to be in one piece before you can slide a spatula under it. If you want over-easy eggs, fry them yolk-down for just five seconds. For over-medium, double the time to 10 seconds, turn off the heat, then let the egg sit in the pan for another five seconds. Over-hard eggs, the ones where the yolks have completely set, take a bit longer, anywhere from 30 seconds up to two minutes. With these ones, it doesn't even matter if you break the yolk. You might even want to do this deliberately to help the eggs cook more quickly.