Swap Bread With Cauliflower For A Low(er) Carb Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Over the past few years, cauliflower seems to have morphed into a food world chameleon, standing in for everything from Buffalo wings to potato salad to the tortilla chips used to make nachos. Some of these uses may be a bit of a stretch — while cauliflower steak can benefit from a flavorful marinade, it doesn't have quite enough protein to make a main meal. However, the vegetable can be quite successful as a carb substitute. For this reason, developer Annabelle Randles chose it to make the "bread" for her low-carb grilled cheese recipe. The sandwich packs 12.4 grams of carbohydrates per serving (a slice of whole wheat sandwich bread can contain 12 grams).

To turn cauliflower into sandwich slices, you'll grate it to make cauliflower rice (start with the pre-grated kind if you want to take a shortcut), then mix it with eggs and seasonings. Form the dough into squares, bake them until they're solid and breadlike, and fry them in oil to give them color and crunch. They're now ready to top with cheese and make into sandwiches. Fry the sandwiches a bit longer until the filling melts and you'll have keto-friendly grilled cheese in just over half an hour.