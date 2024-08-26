14 Ways To Upgrade Your Carrot Soup

Carrot soup is one of the rare dishes that is both a health food and a comfort food. Serve it with buttered toast or a salad and you'll have a well-rounded meal that will leave you feeling nourished rather than stuffed. There are many reasons to eat more carrots. Just one medium sized carrot contains a whopping 110% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin A, which helps boost the immune system and strengthen eye health. Other excellent sources of the vitamin include liver, oily fish, and cheese, but carrots have the additional benefit of being extremely low in calories (we're talking about 30 calories each). If you're trying to stock up on vitamin A but are also trying to cut back on calories, carrots are the perfect option.

Soup is one of the best ways to sneak this vitamin-rich veggie into your diet without sacrificing indulgence. All you need to make a basic recipe is carrots, a type of liquid (usually broth), salt, pepper, and a blender. Simply cook the carrots in the liquid, season it to taste, and blend the mixture into a smooth consistency. Many recipes use cream to make the broth richer and more filling, and there is no shortage of other ingredients you can add that will take the recipe to the next level. We've rounded up some of our favorite options that will keep you craving this nutrient powerhouse no matter how many times you've made it.