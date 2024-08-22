We Visited Taco Bell's Cantinas Early Retirement Community And The Chain Knows How To Throw A Party
Taco Bell has been on quite a kick this year, ramping up its fan events and truly taking the "Live Más" ethos to the next level. Last weekend, the brand invited fans to experience "early retirement" at an event dubbed "The Cantinas," and Mashed was invited along for the ride.
Hosted in an actual retirement community located in San Diego, California (yes, the residents were there and invited to take part in some of the activities), Taco Bell fans were given the opportunity to purchase one day or weekend passes to the event. All tickets came with a plus one, and at least one of the guests had to be a Taco Bell rewards member. Those who scored the coveted two-day passes were given hotel rooms on the property. In addition to Taco Bell buffets for every meal, which included throwback menu items and some sweet desserts still in the development stages, the days were packed with as many activities guests could want to enjoy ... or not. As billed, The Cantinas was a glimpse of early retirement, Taco Bell-style; no activities were required.
Taco Bell embraced the theme as much as the fans did
While I expected all attendees to be fans of the fast food chain, I was pretty blown away by the level of commitment to the bit — seriously, there was even a proposal. People came sporting custom and vintage Taco Bell merch, and as I walked around the superfans were constantly complimenting one another on their outfits and swapping stories of how they came to own them. Many people also wore retro duds reminiscent of the '70s and '80s, something you could picture a retiree speed walking to bingo or playing a round of tennis in.
And for those who didn't come decked out in grandpa's finest, there was a shop where you could pick up some vintage clothing the Taco Bell team thrifted and had updated with Cantinas-themed patches and embroidery. (I snagged a pair of green short shorts and a magenta backpack.) Additionally, each guest was given a swag bag with items like a hat, sunglasses, playing cards, socks, and more.
Breakfast and lunch were your standard Taco Bell fare
Though this event was truly a one-of-a-kind experience, we were there for the food. Upon arriving I was offered a drink (water, Brisk iced tea, or MTN DEW Baja Blast) and given a tour of the property. The day one breakfast offering was a nacho bar with protein options of Cantina Chicken, seasoned ground beef, and beans.
Lunch was pretty standard, if not terribly exciting. Cantina Chicken was the only protein on the menu, available in bowl, burrito, or crispy taco form. You could also get the bowl without chicken for a vegetarian alternative or make yourself a plate of nachos. At some point they rolled out containers of strawberry Agua Refrescas, adding one more option to the drink lineup.
Dinner came with some tasty surprises
Dinner was the real star of the show here, as it had the most menu items and two throwback options that were brought back exclusively for the event: the Gordita Supreme and Seven-Layer Burrito. From the current menu, the Cantina Soft Taco and Beefy Five Layer-Burrito made an appearance, plus your standard tortilla chips and nacho cheese.
The Seven-Layer Burrito was a bit mushy, but my favorite offering (I even snuck one back to my hotel to eat later, as dinner was served at 5 p.m., and though I was living like a retiree I wasn't quite able to sleep like one). It came loaded with guacamole, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes. For sure something I would order off the menu from time to time if it was to make a full return, though I'm not sure I prefer it to the Crunchwrap Supreme. Attendees were excited to see the Gordita Supreme make a comeback as well, though quite a few people privately told me they hoped the Cool Ranch Doritos Tacos Locos would return.
Breakfast day two was missing potatoes
Day two the breakfast was a bit more breakfast-y (the day did officially start two hours earlier) with Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burritos, with or without sausage. There was also fresh fruit and granola, but as I was committed to all things Taco Bell I went straight for the burrito. Having never had one before I was a bit disappointed. It's just scrambled eggs and nacho cheese in a flour tortilla, plus sausage if you get the meat option. I would have appreciated some sour cream and salsa on the side at least, if not some potatoes mixed in. I know the brand's Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes are quite popular, so it was surprising the spuds didn't make the list.
Lunch and dinner were the same as the day before, though no one really had an issue with that. Honestly, I kind of think it's nice that people who could only get a one day pass didn't miss any of the limited menu items.
I missed Baja Blast Twists and wished for a Baja Blast cocktail
One thing I do truly regret is missing the experimental Cinnamon Twist variations. I didn't hear until after the fact that there were MTN DEW Baja Blast twists and strawberry twists served midday during the Brisk tea time, which was located near pickleball (serves me right for sitting poolside instead of hustling on the courts). Reviews of the bold twists were mixed, but the people who had attended the Live Más Las Vegas event this past winter shared they felt these were a big step up in terms of flavor. (Not surprising, considering they weren't even worth a description on our review of the Taco Bell event.) They described the updated recipe as being sweet upfront and then fairly tangy, mimicking the taste of Baja Blast more closely. Some felt it was too sour, leading to speculation the blend included citric acid.
I was surprised there weren't any custom cocktails, as the Taco Bell Cantina locations created quite a stir when they were first announced. (There was a pool bar where guests could grab beer and hard seltzers, but it was unrelated to the event.) It does make sense in retrospect to leave that aspect of the Taco Bell experience out though, as it would have meant either carding attendees or making the event 21+. There is also always the issue of overconsumption, especially at what was essentially an all inclusive resort weekend. Still, it would have been fun to sip a frozen Baja Blast-arita poolside.
Taco Bell went all-in on the theme at The Cantinas
While I found the food and drink to be a little dull and lacking in options, the vibe and activities more than made up for it. Even with die-hard fans, Taco Bell's popularity is a bit of a joke, and the brand really leaned into this. There was a Billy the Big Mouth Bass wall that you could pose in front of, and when you pushed a large button all the fish would sing about — what else — Taco Bell. Purple golf carts sped visitors in a rush from activity to activity, and the pickleball court round robin tournament went literally all day.
I spent entirely too much time making jewelry (way harder than it looks!) so I chose to pass on making crochet tacos day two and instead spend some time relaxing at the pool and mingling with guests. As an outsider looking in, I was fascinated by their outfits, stories, and enthusiasm for Taco Bell.
I had a (Baja) blast still life painting
One of the highlights for me was the still life painting class, which involved a Taco Bell-themed composition featuring branded Crocs and pickleball paddles; 30-ounce cups of Baja Blast; oversized, plush tacos; and actual tacos; along with the usual plants, pedestals, fruits, and veggies you would expect to see in a Renaissance masterpiece.
It was super fun to struggle along with the other painters, whose talent spanned quite the range. While I was among those who chose to go a less traditional route (I am sticking to my "impressionist-inspired" story), some people took the activity very seriously and spent the full three hours perfecting their art. My favorite pieces came from the warring duo sat near me, who decided to go in a ... unique direction. The two painted the same inventive composition – there was some back and forth about who stole the idea from the other — featuring a Taco Bell cup and "Live Más" written in a goofy '90s font. Both were signed: one "Banksy" and the other "Better Banksy."
The sound bath was serene, but bingo was a miss
I also attended my first sound bath. Not knowing what I was really getting into, I was surprised it was a group experience. Yoga mats were laid out with cold face towels, avocado masks, and salt scrubs. We were allowed to come and go as we pleased, and I stayed for two of the three sessions. Lying on my back watching the clouds drift by and the palm trees sway in the breeze, I was enveloped by the sound of the performer's singing bowls.
A truly blissful moment, the sound bath had absolutely nothing to do with Taco Bell, so I tore myself away and went over to watch bingo. I deeply regretted that decision, as there really wasn't much to see. At least it seemed like the participants were having fun engaging in banter with the team from TikTok's Retirement House, who were hosting the activity.
Tickets to Taco Bell's The Cantinas early retirement community sold out in minutes
As I spoke to people throughout the weekend, I learned these tickets were Taylor-Swift-Eras-Tour-difficult to obtain. The Taco Bell team shared that they sold out in just three minutes, and I heard story after story about waiting online for the exact moment they dropped.
More people traveled in from out of state than lived near San Diego — or even in California — and guests with one day passes repeatedly said they were sad they couldn't experience the full weekend. I had assumed going into this it would be an issue of cost, but no, they just weren't able to snag them. Leanne and Randy, who flew in from Denver, told me they set alarms and repeatedly refreshed the page trying to score a spot. Even with all that work, the duo wasn't able to get a ticket in the first drop. They had to join the waitlist and luckily ended up being offered a day pass
The hotel was a bit of a letdown for guests who scored one of the coveted rooms
I did not stay at the hotel on the retirement community property (there were only 45 rooms available, which were understandably reserved for fans), so I naturally asked around about the accommodations. The rooms were described as your standard hotel room, which is a bit disappointing. The only thing it seems Taco Bell did was change the sheets to match the weekend's color palette of pink and purple.
The attitude towards this was pretty apathetic, though it was clear most people had expected a bit more given the high standard of the rest of the event. Everything from the signage, staff uniforms, and front desk to the decor and even the golf course was retro Taco Bell-themed, so walking into a regular hotel room felt a bit underwhelming.
Should you try to snag a ticket to Taco Bell's next event?
Overall The Cantinas event was a lovely, relaxing weekend and great opportunity for die-hard Taco Bell fans to connect and chat about their passion for the brand without feeling silly. Nostalgia factored heavily into many of the conversations I had, and I don't think that was solely because of the retirement theme. It was honestly touching to have people open up and share their stories with me, which ranged from hilarious late-night college fast food runs and standing date nights, to a yearning to reconnect with childhood wonder and memories of time spent with parents or siblings who were no longer living. Everyone came to the event ready to embrace the experience fully, with an open heart.
Should you attend a Taco Bell fan event in the future? (They have promised me there are more to come!) Well, it truly depends on your dedication to the Tex-Mex chain. If — and that's a big if — you are lucky enough to acquire a ticket to one of the events make sure you are coming with an open mind and an appreciation for all things Taco Bell. And know that even if you do come ready to embrace the Live Más lifestyle, you may still find yourself feeling a little guilty for taking a spot that could have gone to a true superfan. However, I'm pretty sure the Taco Bell team and other event attendees would hand you a Baja Blast and tell you they're glad you came. ... Plus, nachos are the perfect cure for a guilty conscience.