We Visited Taco Bell's Cantinas Early Retirement Community And The Chain Knows How To Throw A Party

Taco Bell has been on quite a kick this year, ramping up its fan events and truly taking the "Live Más" ethos to the next level. Last weekend, the brand invited fans to experience "early retirement" at an event dubbed "The Cantinas," and Mashed was invited along for the ride.

Hosted in an actual retirement community located in San Diego, California (yes, the residents were there and invited to take part in some of the activities), Taco Bell fans were given the opportunity to purchase one day or weekend passes to the event. All tickets came with a plus one, and at least one of the guests had to be a Taco Bell rewards member. Those who scored the coveted two-day passes were given hotel rooms on the property. In addition to Taco Bell buffets for every meal, which included throwback menu items and some sweet desserts still in the development stages, the days were packed with as many activities guests could want to enjoy ... or not. As billed, The Cantinas was a glimpse of early retirement, Taco Bell-style; no activities were required.