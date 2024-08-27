Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup Review: It's A Molten Masterpiece

Reese's has long been the gold standard for combining chocolate and peanut butter. Over the years, the brand hasn't been shy about shaking things up. From the Elvis-inspired Reese's Peanut Butter & Banana Creme cups to the more recent gooey delights of the Caramel Big Cup, Reese's invites candy and creativity to collide in a cup.

This time, they've taken a cue from the decadent, gooey center of a chocolate lava cake and created the Chocolate Lava Big Cup. It starts with a Big Cup, which is the familiar milk and peanut butter combo — only with way more peanut butter than a standard Reese's cup. Then it adds a layer of decadent chocolatey flavor that mimics the center of a chocolate lava cake. The result? Well, that's exactly what I wanted to find out.

I got my hands and taste buds on the new flavor to see whether it's worth making room in your candy stash. Short answer: yes, absolutely! You'll find more about my methodology at the end of the article. In the meantime, go with the lava flow and keep reading to learn about the Chocolate Lava Big Cup, find out what makes it stand out, and see how it stacks up against its Big Cup brethren.