Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup Review: It's A Molten Masterpiece
Reese's has long been the gold standard for combining chocolate and peanut butter. Over the years, the brand hasn't been shy about shaking things up. From the Elvis-inspired Reese's Peanut Butter & Banana Creme cups to the more recent gooey delights of the Caramel Big Cup, Reese's invites candy and creativity to collide in a cup.
This time, they've taken a cue from the decadent, gooey center of a chocolate lava cake and created the Chocolate Lava Big Cup. It starts with a Big Cup, which is the familiar milk and peanut butter combo — only with way more peanut butter than a standard Reese's cup. Then it adds a layer of decadent chocolatey flavor that mimics the center of a chocolate lava cake. The result? Well, that's exactly what I wanted to find out.
I got my hands and taste buds on the new flavor to see whether it's worth making room in your candy stash. Short answer: yes, absolutely! You'll find more about my methodology at the end of the article. In the meantime, go with the lava flow and keep reading to learn about the Chocolate Lava Big Cup, find out what makes it stand out, and see how it stacks up against its Big Cup brethren.
What's inside?
The wrapper of the Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup describes the treat as "milk chocolate & peanut butter with chocolatey filling." But that might slightly understate what's contained within. According to a press release from The Hershey Company shared with Mashed, the chocolatey filling is nothing short of "ooey-gooey." Indeed, it is "ooey-gooey" in the best possible ways because the decadent center of a chocolate lava cake inspired the Big Cup's new filling.
Now, onto the nuts and bolts — or should I say, nuts and chocolate? The first ingredient is good old milk chocolate, featuring the same lineup you'll find in a regular Reese's Big Cup: sugar, cocoa butter, chocolate, skim milk, milk fat, lactose, lecithin (soy), and PGPR (a chocolate emulsifier, not a droid from Star Wars). Then comes the peanuts, along with high fructose corn syrup, sugar, and dextrose. That's all followed by a list that goes on about other ingredients that make up 2% or less of the cup. For those concerned about allergens, the Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup does contain peanuts, milk, and soy. It is, however, gluten-free.
What's it cost?
How will snagging a pack of molten goodness impact your wallet? Going straight to the source, The Hershey Company's online store currently lists a 16-count box of Chocolate Lava Big Cups for $15.99, plus a potential shipping cost. Free ground shipping is available with an order minimum and, depending on the timing and weather, the chocolate may be kept cool in route with ice packs.
If you're heading out to shop in real life, the cost of a Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup will shift a bit from market to market and store to store. The new flavor comes in standard and king sizes and you can expect the cost to be similar to other Reese's products of the same type and size.
For example, over at my neighborhood Safeway, whether it's the classic Big Cup, Caramel Big Cup, or the adventurous Big Cup with Reese's Puffs, they're all offered for just a buck. My local Target currently sells the two-cup King Size packs, including the regular Big Cup and the Caramel Big Cup, for $1.99. Soon enough, the Chocolate Lava Big Cup will be oozing its way onto those lists, likely sticking to the same sweet price points of other Big Cups.
When and where is it available?
Starting in August, the Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup will be available at retailers nationwide. You can snag this gooey newcomer in a standard size (a single Big Cup of 1.4 ounces) or king size (two Big Cups for double the pleasure).
As for the fate of this volcanic venture? Only time (and taste buds) will tell. Will the Chocolate Lava Big Cup cement its place on shelves, or will it join the list of discontinued Reese's candies we'll never eat again? Judging by its predecessors, the odds seem sweet — the Big Cups have been doing well. The release of the Chocolate Lava Big Cup follows the success of Reese's Caramel Big Cup, released back in November of 2023. And a few years ago, crunchy innovations like the Reese's Big Cup with Potato Chips and the Reese's Big Cup with Reese's Puffs propelled the brand to a record-breaking year in 2021. We'll see what happens as the new flavor erupts onto the scene.
How does it compare to other Reese's Big Cups?
The new Chocolate Lava Big Cup is the latest heavyweight in the Reese's Big Cup lineup. It matches the heft of the regular Big Cup and the Caramel Big Cup. Each version tips the scales at 1.4 ounces and stands almost an inch tall with a 2-inch diameter. That of course all adds up to a big bite of Reese's signature peanut butter.
Texture-wise, the Chocolate Lava Big Cup is similar to the Reese's Caramel Big Cup. The creamy milk chocolate exterior we know and love surrounds the rich peanut butter filling. In the Caramel Big Cup, you bite into a gooey layer of caramel at the bottom. Replace that gooey layer of caramel with a gooey layer of chocolate and you've got the Chocolate Lava Big Cup.
Taste-wise, I think the chocolate layer works better than the caramel layer. The caramel in the Caramel Big Cup makes a bold, "Taste me, taste me!" statement, while the molten chocolate in the Chocolate Lava Big Cup blends right in, enhancing the classic peanut butter and chocolate combo without stealing the show.
What about nutrition?
A few stats to start with: the 1.4-ounce Chocolate Lava Big Cup contains 190 calories and 10 grams of total fat, which is on par with the Caramel Big Cup and just a tad less than the regular Big Cup. The Chocolate Lava Big Cup also has 115 milligrams of sodium, 24 total carbs, and 22 grams of total sugars.
Let us not forget the second ingredient listed in the Chocolate Lava Big Cup – peanuts. Peanuts have a lot of good things going for them, like being a powerhouse of protein and fiber. The Chocolate Lava Big Cup provides 3 grams of protein and a gram of fiber (accounting for 4% of the daily recommend value). Plus, you're getting a little bonus in the form of 2% of your daily recommend calcium, 6% of your daily iron, and a dash of potassium with 2%. So, enjoy your sweet tooth and don't let anyone claim this candy is empty calories.
Review
I must confess: I've always preferred the standard peanut butter cup to the Big Cup. The chocolate-to-peanut butter ratio is perfect in the classic form. I know I'm not alone — Reese's fans are often divided into two camps: can't wait to innovate vs. don't mess with success. But when I heard about the Chocolate Lava Big Cup, I was intrigued — it's hard not to get excited about a candy inspired by the oozing insides of a molten chocolate lava cake.
At first glance — and first sniff — the new cup looked and smelled just like a regular Big Cup. Unlike the Caramel Big Cup, which greets you with a waft of caramel before you even take a bite, there was no distinct "chocolate lava" aroma to tip me off to what was inside. So, I approached cautiously, biting in slowly as if I were worried it might actually be hot. Of course, it wasn't — this isn't real scalding chocolate like in a lava cake. But it is real chocolatey flavor like in a lava cake. And just the right amount. It solves the ratio dilemma I've always had with the regular Big Cup by bringing the chocolate back into harmony with that big ol' filling of peanut butter. And the gooey texture of the chocolate lava smooshes nicely into the peanut butter as you take a bite. Whoever thought to take inspiration from a dessert like chocolate lava cake deserves a round of applause — the Chocolate Lava Big Cup is decadent and delicious.
Methodology
A representative from The Hershey Company kindly sent courtesy samples for me to review, but the company had absolutely no input on the content of this article. I tasted the Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup, along with the regular Big Cup and the Caramel Big Cup for comparison. I based my review on this firsthand experience. I encourage you to conduct your own taste tests — you won't regret it.